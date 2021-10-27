CAMDEN — The Camden County High School volleyball team defeated Roanoke Rapids 25-18, 25-16, 28-26 in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoff tournament Tuesday at Camden County High School.
With the win, Camden (24-0), the No. 1 seed in the East region, advances to the third round of the tournament and hosts No. 8 seed North Carolina School of Science and Math (19-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden's McKayla Knauss had a team-best 17 kills. Tessa Forehand followed with 14 kills, Peyton Carver posted eight kills.
Carlyn Tanis had five kills, and Mackenzie Boose registered two kills.
Knauss have five service aces, while Adisyn Russell and Sam Smith followed with two serve aces each.
Tanis, Carver, Knauss, Parker and Forehand all registered one block each.
Knauss had 12 digs, Russell followed with 11 digs. Carver posted seven digs, Smith and Sydney Tatum had six digs each, Kamryn Nash posted three digs, Forehand had two digs, while Tanis registered one dig.
Carver paced the Bruins with 20 assists, while Nash and Knauss posted one assist each.
The third set was a battle for the top-seeded Bruins against the No. 16 seed Yellow Jackets.
Roanoke Rapids led 13-12 in the frame, but Camden kept it close. Tied 22-22, Roanoke Rapids (13-6) scored consecutive points to take a 24-22 lead.
On the verge of losing the set, Knauss scored a kill to keep the Bruins alive in the set.
Knauss, a senior outside hitter, stepped to the service line and delivered a service point to tie the set 24-24.
The next team to score consecutive points won the set.
Both teams exchanged taking slim leads, but Camden took a 27-26 lead after a kill by Forehand.
Camden ended the match on a service ace by Tatum.
On the play, there appeared to be miscommunication defensively by the Yellow Jackets on receiving the serve.
Camden held the lead for the majority of the second set. Several standout digs defensively by Smith, Tatum and Knauss highlighted the frame.
Camden held an 11-10 lead in the second set, but distanced itself from Roanoke Rapids with a 6-0 run of points.
Camden ended the second set with a service ace.
The first set was close early as it was tied 10-10.
With the help of Knauss, Forehand and Carver, Camden would go on an 8-2 run on points to take a 18-12 lead.
Roanoke Rapids battled back to trim Camden’s lead to 19-16. Late in the set, Forehand and Knauss would power the Bruins.
On set point, Knauss recorded a kill.
CLASS 3A
Harnett Central def. Currituck County 25-8, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14: The ninth-seeded Trojans (19-7) defeated the No. 8 seed Knights (16-8) in the second round of the Class 3A tournament in the East region Tuesday night at Currituck County High School in Barco.
According to MaxPreps.com, Currituck senior outside hitter Caitlyn Ferretti led the Knights with 11 kills.
Octavia Everette, a senior outside hitter, followed with nine kills, senior right side hitter Judith Basnett posted six kills, Emma Cole, a junior middle blocker, had three kills, while sophomores Shaelin Bilbo and Anna Warters each registered one kill.
Bilbo and Everette each had one service ace, Cole had three total blocks, while Warters and senior setter Darcie Rodriguez each had one total block.
Bilbo recorded 14 digs, Basnett followed with nine digs, Everette and sophomore defensive specialist Macy Wardle recorded eight digs each, Rodriguez had five digs, while Cole and senior setter Alayna Russell had two digs each.
Rodriguez led Currituck with 24 assists, Warters and senior libero Nevear Watts had two assists each, while Russell and Everette had one assist each.
Harnett Central advances to the third round and plays No. 1 seed Cedar Ridge (27-2). Currituck ends its season in the second round of the playoffs.
GIRLS TENNIS
SNOW HILL — The Northeastern High School girls tennis team lost to Greene Central 6-0 Tuesday in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A women’s tennis dual team state playoffs.
The match was held at Greene Central High School.
Northeastern (14-2) was the No. 11 seed in the East region of the state tournament, while Greene Central is the No. 3 seed in the region.
Greene Central’s MacKenzie Harper defeated Northeastern’s Zoe Pureza 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Kristen Colie won her No. 2 singles match against Northeastern’s Jessica Carter 6-0, 6-2.
Greene Central’s Anna Katherine Medlin won her No. 3 singles match against Chloe Redd with a 6-2, 6-1 result.
Rylee Greene defeated Northeastern’s Jada Simpson 6-2, 6-3 in No. 4 singles.
In No. 5 singles, Greene Central’s Venancia Miller defeated Mary Ellen Foreman 6-1, 6-0.
In No. 6 singles, Greene Central’s Kayley Hill defeated Emma Montero 6-1, 6-3.
Northeastern ends its fall 2021 girls tennis dual team season as the co-champion of the Northeastern Coastal Conference with Edenton’s John A. Holmes.