CAMDEN — Sam Guill is passionate about the sport of football.
His love of the game dates back to his youth where the desire to play football began.
The senior quarterback at Camden County High School fulfilled a lifelong dream.
With family, friends, teammates and coaches present, Guill made his commitment official to the Greensboro College football program during a signing ceremony Friday afternoon at the Camden County High School cafeteria.
Guill, listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds, noted that confirming his commitment to Greensboro College was an awesome feeling.
“All my life, I wanted to play college football,” Guill said. “This is a great opportunity for me. I’m excited to get up there and get started.”
Guill recalled his love of football began while watching Virginia Tech University football games.
“That’s my team,” Guill said about Virginia Tech. “My dad is a big football fan. So, growing up, I was always around the game.”
During the ceremony, Camden County head football coach Josh Sophia praised Guill for his work ethic and commitment to the Camden football program during the two seasons he coached him.
The coach added that Guill is passionate about the sport and noted Guill was one of the toughest players he had ever coached.
Sophia also praised Guill for leading offseason team workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that Guill had a great senior season for the Bruins.
According to Camden’s statistics on MaxPrep.com, Guill threw for 574 yards, completed 31-of-75 passes with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
In his last varsity football game against Gates County on April 10, Guill completed 5-of-7 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Camden County defeated Gates 47-14 at Gates County High School.
Sophia noted that Guill, a four-year starter for the Bruins, played in 40 varsity football games.
Guill is set to join a Greensboro College program that is an NCAA Division III football program in the USA South Athletic Conference.
The Pride played three games this spring and registered a 1-2 overall record.
Greensboro College ended the spring 2021 season with a 24-21 victory against Sewanee: The University of the South (Tenn.) on April 3.
Guill is excited about joining the program.
“I loved the campus atmosphere; the coaching staff is great,” Guill said.
He added some of the positives about the Greensboro College football program is its new head coach and the coaching staff is tremendous.
Guill acknowledged that even though there were some difficult times playing varsity football at Camden County during his four seasons, he enjoyed every second of playing football with his teammates.
“The bond I built with everybody that I played with is tremendous and it will last me a lifetime,” Guill said. “I’m going to miss it for sure.”