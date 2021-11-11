Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.