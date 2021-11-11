CAMDEN — The amount of success obtained by Camden County’s Kamryn Nash in softball didn’t happen overnight.
It is not uncommon to drive past the Camden County High School softball field near Camden Community Park and witness Nash working on her swing, while her father and Camden head coach Charles Nash toss softballs to his daughter.
The sweat equity has paid off for Kamryn.
With family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers present, Kamryn participated in a signing ceremony for her commitment to the James Madison University softball program Wednesday afternoon at Camden County High School.
Kamryn’s older sister, Morgan Nash, was able to witness Kamryn’s signing via video conference technology on a cell phone.
In spring 2021, Morgan was a member of the Barton College softball team.
It was an early start to the day for Kamryn as she officially signed her National Letter of Intent to confirm her commitment to join the JMU softball program Wednesday morning.
A little after 9 a.m., James Madison University, an NCAA Division I program, announced on its social media channels Kamryn’s signing to join its softball program.
“Kamryn Nash is a very athletic utility player that can play both the infield and outfield. She is a triple threat at the plate and will bring a great deal of speed to the offense. With her competitive edge and work ethic, we know Kamryn is going to have a big impact on the program,” James Madison head softball coach Loren LaPorte told JMUsports.com Wednesday about JMU signing Kamryn.
Signing with JMU was a special moment for Kamryn.
“I’m really thankful for everyone who has helped me get there; especially my family supporting me with travel ball, school ball and my dad especially,” Kamryn said.
Kamryn appreciated the amount of time her father spent with her putting in extra work to become a better player.
Kamryn, a senior at Camden County High School, acknowledged the recruiting process was stressful, but was happy with the decision she made.
Kamryn, who plays shortstop, noted she loved the atmosphere at James Madison, which is located in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
To Kamryn, the softball program at James Madison is top class.
Although she wished she could make the trip, Kamryn said she watched JMU play in the College World Series on television this summer.
By playing in the College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, JMU finished the 2021 season as one of the top eight NCAA Division I softball programs in the nation.
JMU finished the season with a 41-4 overall record, and was the champions of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).
In the NCAA tournament, the Dukes won the Knoxville, Tennessee Regional and the Columbia, Missouri best-of-3 game Super Regional to advance to the College World Series.
Kamryn along with a new crop of talent are looking forward to adding to the success at JMU.
“I’m really excited,” she said about the other players who signed to join JMU with her in 2022.
Kamryn noted the group did an official visit to James Madison last week and was able to meet her new teammates.
“It was awesome,” Kamryn said.
Kamryn has enjoyed her time playing softball at Camden County High School.
“I appreciate all the teammates and how they supported me,” Kamryn said.
Kamryn noted she is looking forward to leading the Bruins back to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Championship series this spring and winning another state championship.
Camden County won the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship in May 2021. Kamryn was named the championship series most valuable player.
The Bruins are expected to return the majority of the 2021 state championship team in 2022 as Camden will compete as a Class 2A team in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference.