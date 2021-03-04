CAMDEN — The winter 2021 boys’ soccer season will be Luke Barlow’s only campaign as a member of the Camden County High School varsity team.
In his one season, so far, Barlow has made the most of his time with the Bruins.
The veteran defender, who played most of his amateur soccer career in the travel circuit, is set to play the sport at the college level.
With family and coaches in attendance and socially distanced, Camden County held a signing ceremony for Barlow on Wednesday afternoon at the school’s gym.
Barlow is set to join the Paul Smith’s College men’s soccer program.
“It’s a big privilege to go and play up north,” Barlow said. “I am going to have to adjust, but it’s good to get my education at Paul Smith’s.”
Barlow added the college, which is located in New York near the Vermont-New York border to the east and the United States and Canada border to the north, is a very friendly community and a very small college.
“It’s good to go up north and see all the beautiful sites,” Barlow said.
Barlow acknowledged that Paul Smith’s soccer program would like to see him play defender when he joins the program.
Paul Smith’s College is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).
Before Barlow moves north, he has to complete his season with the Bruins.
Before today’s scheduled Albemarle Athletic Conference match against host John A. Holmes (3-3-1, 2-1 AAC) in Tyner, the Bruins (2-4, 1-2 AAC) are in third place in the league behind first place Manteo (5-0-1, 4-0 AAC) and second place Holmes.
Before this season, Barlow played soccer for Chesapeake Soccer Club Platinum travel club.
The transition from club ball to high school ball did take some adjusting for Barlow initially.
When Barlow, a senior at the high school, joined the team, Camden head coach Preston Kuno saw the quality of player he had in Barlow.
Kuno said right from the start of Barlow’s time with the varsity team, Barlow was a good leader in helping the younger players.
Barlow scored a goal in the Bruins’ 5-2 non-conference win against visiting Currituck County on Feb. 3.
Kuno said he believes Barlow will have success at the college level.
“He’s a good player,” Kuno said. “When he is on the field, we are better. We were excited to have him and I think he will do well when he gets there.”
With the shortened regular season set to end next week, Barlow is pleased so far with his time with the Bruins.
“I hope we can make the state playoffs and see how far we can go,” Barlow said.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Northeastern 2, Currituck 1: The Northeastern High School boys’ soccer team defeated Currituck County 2-1 Tuesday at Northeastern High School.
The Eagles (5-1, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) and the Knights (2-4, 1-2 NCC) were scheduled to play another league match Wednesday in Barco.
First Flight 7, Pasquotank 0: The Panthers (4-1-1, 1-1 NCC) lost to the Nighthawks (5-0-1, 4-0 NCC) in the league match Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Jacob Thomas scored two goals, while Jean Murillo, Joey Krieg, Colin Byard, Dylan Rich and Trent Sylvia each scored a goal.
First Flight goalkeepers Wes Rhodes (two saves) and Benicio Garcia Agresto (one save) combined for the shutout win.
FOOTBALL
Friday’s varsity high school football game between Currituck County and Camden County at Camden County High School will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols.
A new date has not been announced to play the game known as the Byrd Bowl.