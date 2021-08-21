The 2021 high school softball season will be remembered as a great one at Camden County High School.
The Camden County softball team made history by winning its first state championship in softball.
The achievement was also the first team state championship in the history of high school sports in the county.
The key player in the Bruins’ success during the season was junior shortstop Kamryn Nash.
Her overall performance during the season led to her selection as The Daily Advance Area Athlete of the Year in softball.
Nash arguably played her best softball during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A Softball State Championship series against South Stanly in May.
During the best-of-three game title series, Nash went 6-for-9 batting (.666 average) with two triples, four runs scored, 10 total bases, a stolen base and did not commit a defensive error at shortstop.
Along with winning a state championship, Nash was named the Most Valuable Player of the NCHSAA Class 1A Softball State Championship series.
Overall, she had a .483 batting average with 23 runs, 12 stolen bases and a .975 fielding percentage.
Nash was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference performer and Camden’s most valuable player during the season.
Instead of an in-person interview, The Daily Advance provided Nash a list of questions about her season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the area athlete of the year?
Nash: To be recognized as area athlete of the year is an unexpected honor. I honestly didn’t think I was nominated, there were a lot of good athletes in our area and on all the teams we competed against this season.
I am very grateful for this recognition and could not have done it without my teammates and coaches pushing me to become better.
This award shows that all the hard work put in has paid off and I’m thankful that it is recognized by others.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Nash: For a personal goal, I wanted to decrease the number of strike outs and errors made from prior years. I wanted to play better than past years and keep improving my skills. As a team goal, every practice we were told to come to practice with a focus on getting better.
You can only get out of practice what you put in it so we challenged ourselves and each other. Our biggest goal was to get back to the State Champion and win this time. After going in 2019 and seeing that we had the talent and the players to be able to win. As a team we achieved that goal and it will be a highlight of my softball memories.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with the covid-19 protocols?
Nash: Covid protocols were a requirement to play and we really wanted to play so it was necessary.
It was hard navigating with masks, social distancing especially in dug out situations and also disruptive when players were quarantined. We were relieved when the mask mandate was lifted but it did keep our face warm during cold practice days.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Nash: My favorite moment in the season was in our quarter final game against Bear Grass. We had runners on first and second and no outs, I was up to bat. I had made the decision to bunt and move my runners over. The score was 2-3, well in that at bat I was called out for being out of the box trying to bunt. That call put us with one out and Carlyn Tanis up to bat with runners still on first and second. I knew I could count on her to get the job done as she did all season. And she does by hitting one out in right field and I couldn’t be happier and that one hit changed the momentum of the game in our favor. Without her hit we would have lost and not been able to move on to the next round for playoffs.
Daily Advance: What made this year’s Camden softball team special?
Nash: The Camden softball team was special to me this year because it reminded me of our 8u all state team.
When we were just little kids and all the girls had grown up and have become such talented and well rounded girls. The love of the game is still there for all of us.