Camden County High School senior softball player Carleigh Simmons hosted a signing ceremony on her pledge to join the Methodist University softball program March 26 at Camden County High School.
The Daily Advance provided questions to Simmons about her commitment to Methodist.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to sign with Methodist University?
Simmons: Signing with Methodist University means so much to me. It means that I am officially getting to pursue my dream of playing college softball and that everything i’ve been working for since I was 6 years old has finally become a reality. I verbally committed to MU back in early August, but actually signing the papers and making it official really hit home for me. I couldn’t be happier with my decision.
Daily Advance: What do you like about the university and its softball program?
Simmons: MU is different than many schools. When I toured with Coach Ken and Coach Alex I felt welcome right off the bat and it automatically began to feel like somewhere I could call home. I met some of my future teammates and you can just tell that at Methodist everyone is part of this one big family on campus. That’s probably what stuck out to me the most.
Daily Advance: What positions do you expect to play at Methodist?
Simmons: I plan to either play first or catch for MU. However, as usual, hitting will be a big focus of mine.
Daily Advance: What are you looking forward to this season with Camden softball?
Simmons: I’m looking forward to a lot of things with my coaches and teammates here in Camden this year. I’ve been playing with the majority of my teammates since we started t-ball for parks and rec. It’s gonna be hard when the season comes to an end, but there is no other group of girls and coaches I would rather finish my high school career with. They’ve been nothing but supportive and I can’t wait to see what we do the rest of this season. I look forward to growing alongside them and taking this season as far as we can.
Simmons is a multi-time Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference team selection, helped the Bruins win the 2019 NCHSAA 1A East Regional championship and advance to the state championship game in 2019.
Methodist is an NCAA Division III program located in Fayetteville.
The Monarchs compete in the USA South Athletic Conference.