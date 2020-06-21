The coronavirus pandemic cut short the spring sports season for high school senior athletes.
In recognition of the Class of 2020, seniors student-athletes from school’s in the Daily Advance’s coverage area (Albemarle School, Camden County, Currituck County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County) were selected to the Daily Advance Spring All-Area team in their respective sport.
Victory Christian School did not have teams compete during the spring.
Editor’s note: The athletes named were confirmed by their respective high school.
ALBEMARLE SCHOOL
Baseball: Brandon Jackson, Tanner Simpson, Brenner Ranhorn, Luke Gray, Avery Krywanczyk; Softball: Katie Hansen, Viviana Lopez, Taylor Stallings; Girls’ soccer: Carol Rajnes, Mariah Goodwin, Brooke Perry, Katie Hansen, Viviana Lopez.
CAMDEN
Baseball: Wyatt Norfleet, Dillon Campbell, Caden Pipkin, Kevin Noon, Tristan Harsch, Brad Harrell, Tanner Pippen, Dylan Jordan; Softball: Hannah Ferebee, Briana Bratton, Hailey Bunting, Nicole Villardi; Girls’ soccer: Desiree Brown, Katie Gall, Virginia Sellers, Victoria Blount, Allie Coker, Mackensi Rollings, Shatyra Leslie; Boys’ track and field: Ethen Osborne, Andrew Koontz, Austin Jones, Nate Graham; Girls’ track and field: Hannah Healy, Autumn Healy, Sariah Lassiter, McKenzie Douglas.
CURRITUCK
Baseball: Cannon Pickell, Joshua Beazley, Jackson Gay, Andrew Dowdy-Green, Jayden Calloway, Conner Hamilton; Softball: Layla Cartwright, Macey Carroll, Destiny Moyers, Briana Snow, Michelle Mixon, Ta’nia Seymore; Girls’ soccer: Cara Spry, Anna Lieberman, Ryleigh Hammock, Sara Nunez, Kaia Myhre, Whitney Shilling; Boys’ tennis: Gregory Nicholson, Connor Goins, Ryan Vankirk; Boys’ track and field: Zachary Booth, Jayden Calloway, Michael Culpepper, Alex Dupree, Ryan Engelhard, Christopher Pippin, Dashawn White, Kobe Cisneros, Michael Johnson; Girls’ track and field: Kilani Conte, Jada Elliott, Jade Elliott, Laneya Evans, Sydney MacDonald; Boys’ Golf: Gabriel Daneker, Nathan Lapham, Jarrell Strempel, Braxtan Parrish.
JOHN A. HOLMES
Baseball: Parker Clayton, Peyton Brabble, Colby Lilly, Jake Bass, Ryan White, Ethan Hughson, Tate Yokely, Connor Byrum, Lincoln Ellis; Softball: Maggie Bunch, Jaycee Pierce, Kristen Williams, Jhasi Gilliam; Girls’ soccer: Lilly Bunch, Hannah Rose; Boys’ tennis: Bryant Pierce, Benson Byrum, Joseph Colon, Cary Brabble; Boys’ track and field: Tyree Capehart, Josiah Carter, Logan Chapman, Luis Pantino-Sandoval, Mitjonta Stanley, Omar Thompson; Girls’ track and field: Keynaria Bazemore, Zynia Capehart; Ashira Wilder; Boys’ golf: Kaelly Styons.
NORTHEASTERN
Baseball: Connor Stevenson, Paul Godfrey, Colin Riddick, Caleb Bray; Softball: Eryn Meads, Millicent Ott, Tiara Holley, Madison Wooten, Ashley Fowler; Girls’ soccer: Madeline Twiford, Olivia Sanders, Laura Von Lochem; Boys’ track and field: Jordan Griffin, Holden Hodge, Daniel Lamb, Amir Payton-Kimble, Tahjik Pope, Adrian Spellman, Wade Staten, Zayon Valentine; Girls’ track and field: Candace Barclift, Amiah Freshwater, Dasia Phillips, Passion Winslow.
PASQUOTANK
Baseball: Jordan Whaley, Dahmel Ferebee, Jared Weeks, Willis Williams, William Dunlow; Girls’ soccer: Aranna Sanchez, Max Cameron, Marissa Harris, Gracie Tillett; Boys’ track and field: Cane’ous Scott; Girls’ track and field: Tyaunna McCoy.
PERQUIMANS
Baseball: Tyler Futrell, Spencer Loftis, Mathew Gregory, Braden Jordan, Chase Ward; Softball: Alli Copeland, Abby Todd; McKayle Knapp; Girls’ Soccer: Kelsey Perry, Sandra Rennie, Morgan Stewart, Claribel Ordaz-Rios; Boys’ track and field: Jaden Allen, Stuart Fairchild, Anthony Griswold, Stefon Reid, Sai’Veon Skinner; Girls’ track and field: Sandra Rennie, Kyajia Jackson.