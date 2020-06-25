The coronavirus pandemic cut short the spring sports season for high school senior athletes.
In recognition of the Class of 2020, seniors student-athletes from school’s in the Daily Advance’s coverage area were selected to the Spring All-Area teams in their respective sport.
Here are the John A. Holmes High School selections to the spring All-Area teams:
Baseball: Parker Clayton, Peyton Brabble, Colby Lilly, Jake Bass, Ryan White, Ethan Hughson, Tate Yokely, Connor Byrum, Lincoln Ellis; Softball: Maggie Bunch, Jaycee Pierce, Kristen Williams, Jhasi Gilliam; Girls’ soccer: Lilly Bunch, Hannah Rose; Boys’ tennis: Bryant Pierce, Benson Byrum, Joseph Colon, Cary Brabble; Boys’ track and field: Tyree Capehart, Josiah Carter, Logan Chapman, Luis Pantino-Sandoval, Mitjonta Stanley, Omar Thompson; Girls’ track and field: Keynaria Bazemore, Zynia Capehart; Ashira Wilder; Boys’ golf: Kaelly Styons.