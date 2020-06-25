Softball virtual senior night

Jhasi Gilliam and family

The coronavirus pandemic cut short the spring sports season for high school senior athletes.

In recognition of the Class of 2020, seniors student-athletes from school’s in the Daily Advance’s coverage area were selected to the Spring All-Area teams in their respective sport.

Here are the John A. Holmes High School selections to the spring All-Area teams:

Baseball: Parker Clayton, Peyton Brabble, Colby Lilly, Jake Bass, Ryan White, Ethan Hughson, Tate Yokely, Connor Byrum, Lincoln Ellis; Softball: Maggie Bunch, Jaycee Pierce, Kristen Williams, Jhasi Gilliam; Girls’ soccer: Lilly Bunch, Hannah Rose; Boys’ tennis: Bryant Pierce, Benson Byrum, Joseph Colon, Cary Brabble; Boys’ track and field: Tyree Capehart, Josiah Carter, Logan Chapman, Luis Pantino-Sandoval, Mitjonta Stanley, Omar Thompson; Girls’ track and field: Keynaria Bazemore, Zynia Capehart; Ashira Wilder; Boys’ golf: Kaelly Styons.