WRVS-FM 89.9 hosted the sixth NENC High School Football media day Friday morning at the K.E. White Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University.
The media day was sponsored by Food Lion grocery stores in Elizabeth City, Hertford and Edenton.
Area high school teams Perquimans County, Washington County, Camden County, Hertford County, Currituck County, Manteo, John A. Holmes and Northeastern participated in the event.
After opening remarks by moderator Clay Mercer of WRVS-FM 89.9, Elizabeth City State University director of athletics George Bright welcomed the athletes and the coaches to ECSU for the media day.
Bright also reflected on the university’s involvement in the NC Promise program, which limits in-state resident student tuition to $500 per semester to ECSU’s aviation program.
ECSU’s associate athletic director for compliance Jacob Mullins then spoke to the students about the steps that are required to become a college athlete at an NCAA member university like ECSU.
Mullins also explained the basics of the name, image, likeness legislation that was enacted by the NCAA on July 1.
As of July 1, NCAA student athletes are able to be compensated by a company of another entity not directly connected to the university through their name, image and or likeness (NIL).
Mullins advised the senior students in the audience to finish their last high school academic year strong.
PERQUIMANS
The Pirates were represented by head coach Randy Awrey and senior quarterback Amarion Hunter.
Coach Awrey praised Hunter in how he has evolved as a person and as a player during his four seasons at the helm of the team.
“He’s a great man and has high character,” Awrey said of Hunter. “He has worked very, very hard during his four years.”
Awrey spoke about the challenges the spring 2021 high school football season presented.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the season from August 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season was shortened from 11 regular season games to up to seven regular season games.
Awrey was appreciative of all the individuals it took to play football last spring.
“We are all looking forward to this fall, because it’s nice to get back a little bit of normalcy,” Awrey said.
During the spring 2021 season, Perquimans placed second in the then 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference and earned a berth to the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.
Perquimans will be in a new conference this fall with defending 1AA state champion Tarboro, Riverside in Williamston, Gates County, Bertie County, South Creek and Washington County.
CAMDEN
The Bruins were represented by head coach Josh Sophia and senior players Isaiah Hill and Andre Barnett.
Sophia expressed appreciation that his team had the opportunity to play earlier this year.
The team talked about how they were able to overcome adversity with injuries and the pandemic impacting parts of its spring 2021 season.
The coach noted that veteran players in the program are about to play their third season under him.
“They are starting to show the younger guys how it is done,” Sophia said.
Despite a one-win campaign in the spring, the Bruins were in close contests against First Flight, North Edgecombe and Manteo.
Sophia noted the Bruins were competitive in five of their seven games last season.
Camden moves up to Class 2A this fall in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference with Currituck County, First Flight, John A. Holmes, Hertford County, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County.
CURRITUCK
The Knights are embracing high expectations for the team this fall.
Currituck head coach Paul Bossi spoke about Currituck moving up from Class 2A to Class 3A beginning this season.
“We are going to take it one game at a time, suit up each week, look at the film and prepare one week at a time,” Bossi said.
The Currituck coach noted that the conference is difficult.
With Manteo, John A. Holmes and Camden County joining the Northeastern Coastal Conference; those games are now league games.
During the previous four seasons, games against Camden, Manteo and Edenton were non-conference games for Currituck.
The Knights will also be tested with non-conference games against Virginia high schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Aug. 20), at Hickory (Sept. 2) and Lake Taylor (Sept. 10).
Lake Taylor was the VHSL Class 4 state runner-up during the spring 2021 season.
Bossi noted that the Knights picked the non-conference games against those Virginia schools to also prepare the team for the NCHSAA Class 3A State playoffs.
The coach added after the three non-league games, the team will be able make adjustments before the conference schedule begins on Sept. 17 at Hertford County.
Either Currituck or First Flight will earn a berth to the 3A tournament by finishing the regular season as the top 3A team in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
JOHN A. HOLMES
The Aces are also moving back to Class 2A after a very successful run in Class 1A from the fall 2017 season through the spring 2021 season.
During that time in the then Albemarle Athletic Conference, Holmes won four conference championships and earned three consecutive NCHSAA 1AA East regional runner-up finishes.
All three regional finals in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were against a Tarboro team that won two state titles during those three seasons.
The last season John A. Holmes football was a Class 2A program was 2016.
That season, the Aces won the NCHSAA 2A East regional championship and finished as the state runner-up.
Holmes coach Paul Hoggard spoke about navigating the spring 2021 season.
Coach Hoggard noted due to a positive COVID-19 result within the boys basketball program, it impacted football because some basketball players and coaches also are members of the football team.
Once the basketball team was able to exit quarantine, it was able to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs in late February.
When the basketball team ended its season in the second round, football’s first game was the first Friday in March against Northeastern.
The Aces were able to navigate the short turnaround to top Northeastern. Edenton ended the season with another conference championship and a first round home win in the 1AA playoffs against Princeton.
The season ended with a second round loss to a Tarboro team that went on to win the 1AA state championship.
Hoggard noted that there was no blueprint to help teams and schools navigate a pandemic.
The coach added that one of the lessons learned from the season was that despite the adversity, he and the team were thankful for the opportunity to play football.
The Aces will be tested early in the fall 2021 season with non-conference games against Class 3A program Rocky Mount on the road and a home game against Virginia Class 5 program Norview.
NORTHEASTERN
Northeastern head coach Antonio Moore spoke about how high expectations motivate the team entering the fall 2021 season.
Moore noted every year, the team either has new players or current players advancing up the roster.
The coach noted there is pressure on himself and on the players.
“In our program, we teach mental toughness,” Moore said. “That’s the first thing I teach.”
During the spring 2021 season, the Eagles won the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship and advanced to the NCHSAA 2A East regional championship game.
Northeastern lost to No. 1 seed Reidsville in the regional title game. Reidsville went on to win the 2A state championship in May.
Moore was hopeful that this fall will resemble a normal high school football season.