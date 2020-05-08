Football is going to look a little different in Columbia and Swan Quarter in 2020.
On Wednesday, April 29, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association approved Columbia and Mattamuskeet to play 8-man football starting this fall.
“Our final game of 2019, we had 12 healthy guys on the roster. We had major health and safety concerns heading into 2020 and knew that we weren’t going to be able to have an 11-man team,” Columbia Athletic Director Mike Cole said. “So, we looked for alternatives, 8-man was the only way to go in order for us to continue to play football.”
Columbia has struggled in recent years. Following a 5-5 season in 2017, the Wildcats would go winless in 2018 and 2019. Their last win came on November 3, 2017.
For Mattamuskeet, the struggles have been even more profound. The Lakers haven’t fielded a team at all since 2017 and haven’t registered a win since October 14, 2016. Mattamuskeet hasn’t had a winning season since 2001 when they finished 5-4.
“It was tough going into a game knowing that you didn’t stack up against the other team. I am proud of the athletes that came before and their heart as well as their effort, but this was something we had to do in order to keep the Friday Night Lights on,” Columbia AD Mike Cole stated.
When Columbia decided to make the switch there were some hurdles that needed to be jumped through.
First, Cole stated that he had to get approval from the Tyrrell County Board of Education as well as the Superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools, Oliver Holley.
“They all were behind the decision. All of us knew that whenever football left, it would be very difficult to get it to come back.”
With that approval, Cole went to the NCHSAA and asked about next steps. Enter Que Tucker, the Commissioner of the NCHSAA, who was extremely helpful in helping the Wildcats navigate the process.
“We do not tell our member schools what sports they can and cannot sponsor. When I received the call from Coach Cole, we knew that this was the solution to a long-standing problem” NCHSAA Commissioner Tucker said. “I told them that as long as the conference (Albemarle 5) was aware of the changes and could make the adjustments scheduling wise, that all we had to do was a simple approval so that they could move forward.”
On Wednesday, April 29, that official approval came.
With that approval, Columbia and Mattamuskeet can continue with their 8-man teams, with no additional hindrances from the state association, until they decide, potentially, down the road, either team want to go back to 11-man football.
From that point, it was on to scheduling. Which provided its own issues.
The NCHSAA does not have any other public schools that currently offer 8-man football, so the Wildcats had to look for opponents from the private school ranks.
Columbia will play a ten-game schedule in 2020 and will play Mattamuskeet and Bear Grass Charter from the NCHSAA. They will supplement those games with Pungo Christian, John Paul II, a Hobgood/Northeast co-op team and a Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School co-op team.
While Columbia or Mattamuskeet will not be eligible for any postseason play, NCISAA Commissioner Homar Ramirez is excited for the addition in competition.
“We currently have 14 teams in our association that play 8-man football. For them to have two additional non-conference opponents that they can schedule is huge for those teams,” Ramirez stated.
Columbia Athletic Director Mike Cole is excited for the regional nature of competition. “We are excited about our schedule because our longest road trip will be to Greenville to play John Paul II. Before, in 11-man, we were traveling two and a half hours or more for games. We will have the opportunity to develop rivalries and continue those rivalries for years down the road.”
While postseason play is not available in 2020, there is a roadmap in place for postseason play to happen for NCHSAA 8-man competition.
“Our bylaws state that a quarter of the membership, or half of a single classification, must sponsor a sport before the NCHSAA sanctions a championship. However, if the teams wish, there is potential for an invitational tournament, that could serve as postseason play, if more schools join the ranks,” NCHSAA Commissioner Tucker said. “I believe that Columbia and Mattamuskeet attempting 8-man will force other schools to take notice. I imagine that after year one, both of those schools will be receiving a lot of phone calls to get information about how they implemented the sport.”
For Mike Cole and his Wildcats, postseason play doesn’t matter. There is a sense of pride in the fact that for this corner of the state, where enrollment and population drops have been the normal over the past few years, that they will have the opportunity to pilot a sport that no other NCHSAA member has ever offered.
“We haven’t had much good news over the past few years. We are excited to test this out. We are excited that other schools may take our lead and that we can be a leader in a new sport that may change small high schools across North Carolina,” Columbia AD Cole said.
All of that aside what matters right now, is that Columbia student-athletes will still have the opportunity to play the game Mike Cole has loved since his time in a Columbia uniform as a member of the class of 1989.
“Our players and our community are just excited that football will still be played in Columbia. We are moving forward with excitement and are looking forward to our first contest on August 15 (Jamboree at John Paul II)” Cole stated.