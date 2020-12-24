HERTFORD — It was the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle who said the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
If you take that at face value to mean something’s individual parts are better than expected because when combined they add a different quality, then you might be describing Cayce Copley.
Copley, the former Perquimans High volleyball player and four-time Atlantic Albemarle Conference ‘Player of the Year’, is now a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill. However, as fate would have it, because of first-semester remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has found herself back in familiar confines. But she has made the most of it by accepting a new challenge and assisting the Lady Pirates volleyball program as a volunteer coach.
“I miss Carolina, but since I was coming home I got in touch with (PHS volleyball coach Kristi Thach) and I asked if I could help out with practice,” Copley recalls. “Well, an hour later she called me back and asked if I’d like to help, and that was a no-brainer because I love my school and I love being here.”
“She’s the epitome of Perquimans volleyball,” adds Thach. “She played here, she loves the drive, the challenge, and its been amazing to have another set of hands and someone to bounce ideas off of.”
Though Copley’s just a year removed from her playing days, Thach says the current team members respect their former teammate’s insight.
“I wish I could keep her longer,” Thach confessed. “She loves the competition, always wanted the ball or to make the shot. She has such fire and passion, and she’s so good with the girls.”
“Just able to be back and being at home means so much to me,” Copley declared. “I’d like to feel I give the team an encouraging spirit and I hope that adds to the team. I hope I get to coach one day because I love this sport so much.”
Each year in the spring of the year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association names eight regional coaching winners of its Homer Thompson Award. High school coaches are nominated based on being ones who make a difference away from their field of play.
Thach was the 2020 Northeast Region winner, and she was nominated by Copley, the only player in the entire state who nominated their coach. While she doesn’t brag on it, hers was one of the longest essays submitted.
“In the four years I played for Coach Thach, I had no idea that she would single-handedly shape my life,” Copley wrote in her nomination form. “She was tough, yet sentimental; strong yet gentle; she wanted to win yet knew the perfect dose of competitiveness to mix with sportsmanship. She knows winning isn’t everything, but that winning is defined by developing women who will one day change the world.”
Since returning, Copley feels her respect for Thach and for coaching has only become enhanced through what she’s learned now that she has a different seat on the bench.
“I think of how much I changed from freshman to senior year and how much (Thach) aided in the transition,” Copley noted. “I also collected feedback from some of the girls I played with and incorporated their thoughts and ideas into the essay as well.”
In addition to her work with the Lady Pirates program, Copley does more volunteer coaching with ARBC, a volleyball travel club based in Elizabeth City.
But coaching hasn’t been the only thing Copley has done while back in the Northeast. She is also a Customer Sales Associate at the SweetEasy, a local bakery/bistro in the city. It’s been a great way to pick up some needed extra money.
“It was back in March, and my mom ordered a cake from one of the owners and found out they were expanding,” she recounts. “So I put in my resume, got an interview and got the job. Because of the pandemic I was able to work there all last summer: taking orders, answering the phone, taking curbside orders, the coffee bar, and helping in the back with baked goods.”
In addition to her school work, Copley participates in the UNC chapter of Delight Ministries, which calls itself a Christ-centered community for college women. After participating in several ministry endeavors, she took on the role of the chapter’s Creative Events Coordinator.
“It was something I began attending on Thursday nights back in Chapel Hill, and those girls are just so supportive and encouraging,” she relates. “I loved the group so much I told them I wanted to be a leader and then along came the pandemic. So, while I haven’t been able to plan events, I have written emails for them.”
The emails haven’t been the only writing she’s done. Copley also has a full time Wordpress blog site to which she contributes weekly. She says she has always been fascinated by the art of storytelling and the ‘pathways of life’.
“I’ve always found myself to be a legacy seeker,” she ventured. “I’m always looking for new opportunities to weave in kindness, hard work, and the aurora of somebody who will be remembered far longer than their time on earth. I really like to write and one day I’d like to write a book that I’m sure is going to have some volleyball stories in it.”
Copley hopes to remain on course to graduate in 2022 with a Journalism degree and an emphasis on advertising and public relations.
“After that, I’d love to work for myself,” she admits. “I love to blog, to help others, and I want to be back in this community. I’ve always been family oriented and being here has given me so much; maybe I’ll start a store or a confidence movement. Right now I’m just dreaming and scheming, but that’s the future: anything that will make a difference here.”