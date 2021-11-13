...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and
Perquimans Counties. Sub-freezing temperatures are most likely
north of Highway 17 and 158
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&