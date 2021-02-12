HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Gates County 9-0 Wednesday at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field.
Perquimans (1-2, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) was led in the league match by Dylan Cox who scored five goals with one assist, Cameron Gilbert scored two goals, William Lawrence and Colin Tibbs each scored a goal with an assist, while Tony Riddick had four assists in the win.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted he was happy with the overall play and to get their first win and first conference win.
The coach added Cox and Riddick worked well together; combining on four goals together.
Castle added the goalkeeper for Gates had a wonderful game by making 24 saves and noted the Red Barons (0-3, 0-1 AAC) played hard.
Up next for Perquimans is Manteo, the defending conference champions, on Monday.
Manteo 2, Camden 0: Manteo (2-0-1, 1-0 AAC) defeated Camden (1-2, 0-1 AAC) in a conference match Wednesday at Camden Community Park.
Oscar Rivera scored two goals for Manteo in the victory.
TENNIS
The John A. Holmes High School boys’ tennis team will have an interest meeting at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, by the school’s tennis courts. The team, coached by Rachel Johnson, officially starts practice on March 1.
— The Chowan Herald