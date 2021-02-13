The Perquimans County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Gates County 9-0 Wednesday at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field.
Perquimans (1-2, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) was led in the league match by Dylan Cox who scored five goals with one assist, Cameron Gilbert scored two goals, William Lawrence and Colin Tibbs each scored a goal with an assist, while Tony Riddick had four assists in the win.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted he was happy with the overall play and to get their first win and first conference win.
The coach added Cox and Riddick worked well together; combining on four goals together.
Castle added the goalkeeper for Gates had a wonderful game by making 24 saves and noted the Red Barons (0-3, 0-1 AAC) played hard.
Up next for Perquimans is Manteo, the defending conference champions, on Monday.
Meanwhile, John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team defeated Perquimans County 3-2 Tuesday at Purser Soccer Complex.
Perquimans was led in the designated non-league match by Colin Tibbs and Dylan Cox who each scored a goal.
Cox’s goal occurred on a penalty kick. Dakota Mayo, a goalkeeper, made eight saves in the match for the Pirates.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted both teams played with nine players on each side in the match due to Holmes (1-2-1) only having 10 players available.
The Perquimans coach noted Tibbs, a freshman, continued to look good and scored in his second consecutive game.
Castle added Tibbs and Cox, a senior, have been constantly active on both offense and defense.
The Perquimans coach added Mayo, a freshman, showed a growing confidence in goal and credited both teams for playing hard in the match.