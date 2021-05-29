The Currituck County High School wrestling team returned 12 athletes from the winter 2019-20 season that saw the program send multiple wrestlers to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A Individual East regional tournament and have a top five finish at the NCHSAA 2A state championship individual tournament.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association wrestling season was postponed from early December 2020 to April 26, 2021.
Currituck is one of the favorites this season to win the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference team championship.
The NCHSAA opted to not sponsor dual team state tournaments this season. The regular season ends June 11.
Individual regional tournaments will be held June 15 with the state championship tournaments set for June 26.
The women’s invitational tournament will be held June 19.
CURRITUCK
Coach: Mike Fisher
Last season’s record: 16-5 overall, 6-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Knights notable returning athletes include seniors Sam Hodge (126 pounds) and Noah Walker (132 pounds).
During the 2019-20 season, Hodge, at 120 pounds, won the NCHSAA 2A East regional individual title and finished third overall in his weight class as a junior. He finished last season with a 39-1 record.
Walker was a state qualifier last season.
Another notable athlete this season is Brooke Zak.
According to Fisher, Zak began the season ranked 20th among girls in the nation. Zak, a freshman, has competed at 120 pounds this season.
Marshall Cooper (freshman, 106 pounds), Jacob Bennett (freshman, 113 pounds), Andrew Noser (junior, 120 pounds), Mathew Lieberman (sophomore, 132 pounds), Ethan Binckley (freshman, 152 pounds), Willie Toliver (junior, 160 pounds), Cole Hampton (170 pounds), Grayson Richardson (freshman, 182 pounds), and Jeffery Klung (sophomore, 285 pounds) were expected to be starters this season.
Noser returned to the team after a season away, Liberman took the top spot at 132 pounds after backing up Hodge last season.
Binckley won the NHSCA middle school title last year and hopes to build off that success.
Herring has returned this season after a season away from the sport because of injuries. Fisher notes Austin Taylor is an up and coming athlete who is learning every day.
Dalton Gay and David Saunders (145 pounds), along with River Houck and CJ Tipton (285 pounds) and Cameron Bodner (160 pounds) were expected to compete this season.
Fisher notes the team wants to build off the positives from the 2019-20 season and praised the work ethic the team has.