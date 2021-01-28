BARCO — The Currituck County boys basketball team needed a lift.
Trailing by five points, three minutes into the fourth quarter, the Knights were having trouble generating any offense against a stiff First Flight High School zone defense. The Nighthawks had all the momentum, and seemed poised to break open a tight Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup.
Off the bench came Josh Rupert.
The 6-foot-3 senior provided instant offense, hitting two long three-pointers from the right corner.
Rupert’s game changing efforts provided the impetus for Currituck [4-2, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference], who would play strong down the stretch and defeat First Flight [4-4, 1-2 NCC] by the final score of 52-45.
The game was played Tuesday night at the Currituck County High School home gymnasium.
“Josh has been shooting the three well, and he is part of our ‘zone group’,” said his father, Currituck coach Gunnell Rupert. “We got a tremendous defensive effort from everyone on the team and that was the key. We never got down, and just kept fighting, lifting each other up. Everyone on this team can play and contribute.”
Currituck got off to a good start, and led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Knights were led by six points from Earnest “Tre” Harris, who had two thunderous dunk shots to punctuate the early going. The Knights aggressive man-to-man defense caused trouble for the Nighthawks, especially for their high scoring guard Isaac Dobie, who had scored 34 points against Edenton, and 26 points against Northeastern. Scoreless in the first quarter, Dobie was held to just 11 points in the game, primarily guarded by Currituck guard Camillo Burton, who turned in an outstanding two-way effort, leading the Knights with 13 points.
First Flight cut into the Currituck lead in the second quarter.
The Nighthawks matched the Knights in close guarding, contesting every shot, and Currituck could only manage a three from Burton, and baskets underneath from Harris, and Bobbie Little. The low scoring halftime score stood at 22-19 in favor of the home team.
The third quarter saw First Flight tie the game at 31-31 at the 1:53 mark on a strong drive to the basket by guard Callahan Lutz. The Nighthawk senior would lead all scorers in the game with 17 points.
In addition to points from Burton and Little, Currituck got field goals from Makegan Piorkowski, and Traveon Powell.
The quarter would end with the Knights trailing 33-31.
First Flight switched to a zone defense at the start of the final quarter, and Currituck struggled to hit their outside shots. Trailing 36-31, Rupert would drop his two long range bombs, sandwiched around a Lutz score.
Moments later, Burton would convert a floater in the lane to tie the game at 39-39 with 4:02 left.
Currituck then went on a six point run getting a 3-pointer from Jayden Greene, another from Burton, and with two minutes to play, the Knights led 45-39.
First Flight went to a full court press, but Powell, Trevor Davis, and the other Currituck guards, handled it well. Little scored a layup off of a broken press, and the Knights led 49-41 with a minute to play. The Nighthawks fouled to extend the game, but Currituck converted to close out the victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
First Flight 31 Currituck 21: The Lady Knights [3-2, 0-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference] put forth a strong defensive effort before falling to the undefeated Lady Nighthawks [6-0, 2-0 NCC] by the final score of 31-21.
Currituck could not find consistent offense, but still played a very competitive game against First Flight, who had a distinct height advantage inside. The Lady Knights missed frontcourt stalwart Marissa Moyle, but in her absence Madison Leonard, a freshman, performed admirably, rebounding well on both ends of the floor.
Currituck played a strong first quarter, leading by the score of 11-7 at the break. Point guard Tyana Peebles excelled with two 3-pointers and a tough drive to the basket for another score. Annabelle O’Donnell also converted a 3-point shot to give Currituck the advantage.
The second quarter was a defensive standoff. Currituck managed only three points on an Ashley Lindsey follow-up shot, and an O’Donnell free throw. However, First Flight only scored two field goals, and the Knights still held the lead 14-11 at the end of the first half.
In the third period, First Flight went to more full court pressure, and that produced Currituck turnovers. “Yes, they were using the diamond press which we have trained to break,” said Currituck coach Anthony Cowell. “We got the inbounds pass in, but the second pass caused us trouble. We had a lot of young players seeing more playing time than ever before, and we had to move players around to different positions. We got fatigued in the second half, and didn’t rebound as well, but our effort was outstanding all night long.”
First Flight took the lead on a layup basket by 6ft. center Elizabeth Clagett with a couple of minutes left in the quarter. Nighthawk Emma Richards had six of her game high 12 points in the frame, as First Flight led 22-18, going into the fourth period.
The Nighthawks continued to press successfully in the last quarter.
Peebles ended a long scoring drought with a long 3-pointer, but Currituck could not get any more offense. The senior would lead the Knights with 11 points, followed by O’Donnell and Lindsey with four each. Delainey Parrish played a strong floor game, and contributed two points.