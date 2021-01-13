BARCO — The Currituck County High School volleyball team defeated Whiteville High School 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs Tuesday at Currituck County High School.
With the result, Currituck (10-2), the No. 5 seed in the East Regional, advances to the second round of the state playoffs against No. 4 seed Carrboro (11-0).
As for Tuesday’s first-round match, Currituck was in control for the majority of the contest.
Currituck held an 8-2 lead in the first set.
The Knights were able to move the ball to set up Merritt Woodson or Macy Pace for kill attempts.
Late in the set, Taylor McCarthy had a push shot that landed for a point, Caitlyn Ferretti had a serve ace and Woodson had a kill.
The Knights took advantage of a slow start by No. 12 seed Whiteville to begin the second set.
Whiteville (11-2) called a timeout after a Pace kill.
The point gave Currituck a 12-4 lead. Later in the set, Lanie Russell had consecutive serve aces.
Whiteville kept the match closer in the third set as it held a 6-5 lead. Currituck took the lead at 7-6, and eventually held a 13-9 advantage.
The Wolfpack rallied to regain a 14-13 advantage. Whiteville’s final lead of the set was at 15-14. The Knights outpaced the Wolfpack 11-4 the rest of the set.
Carrboro, the champions of the Mid-State Conference, will host Currituck in Thursday’s second-round match.
Currituck and Carrboro have recently played in the state playoffs in 2016 and 2017.
Both matches were the Class 2A East Regional championship.
The Jaguars won both matches.
CLASS 1A
No. 2 Perquimans def. No. 15 Vance Charter 25-16, 25-20, 25-10: The Pirates (15-0), the No. 2 seed in the NCHSAA East Regional, held off a challenge from the No. 15 seeded Knights (3-4) in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Perquimans will host No. 7 seed East Carteret (7-1) in the second round at 5 p.m. Thursday.
East Carteret, the best Class 1A team in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, defeated Pinetown’s Northside High School — the No. 10 seed — in the first round in four sets to advance.
No. 11 Camden def. No. 6 Cape Hatteras 25-19, 25-15, 25-12: The No. 11 seed Bruins (11-3) bested the Hurricanes (5-4) — the Atlantic 5 Conference championship — in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday at Cape Hatteras in Buxton.
Tessa Forehand and McKayla Knauss led Camden with 10 kills each.
Forehand followed with a serve ace, two total blocks, an assist and a dig, Knauss followed with two aces and two digs.
Camden’s Mackenzie Boose had a kill and eight total blocks, Sydney Tatum had three serve aces, seven digs and 14 assists, Peyton Carver had 11 assists, three digs, two serve aces and five kills.
Carlyn Tanis had three kills, Sam Smith posted an ace, an assist and eight digs, while Adisyn Russell posted three kills, three aces and two digs in the win.
Cape Hatteras’ McKayla Gordon had five kills, Evan Augustson posted four total blocks, Laura Hooper had 14 assists.
Camden hosts No. 14 seed Neuse Charter in the second round at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Cougars (9-3) finished second in the Carolina Conference this season and defeated No. 3 seed Pamlico County in five sets in their first round match Tuesday.
WATCH ONLINE
The Currituck County at Carrboro and East Carteret at Perquimans County second round state playoff matches will be streamed online at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
A paid subscription is required to watch the matches.
The Neuse Charter at Camden County second round state playoff match will be streamed on the Camden County High School athletics Facebook page for free.