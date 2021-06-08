McKenna Sweeney rallied from 2-7 down in a match tiebreak at No. 2 singles to edge Emily Yurasek, 6-1, 5-7, (12-10), and give Currituck the winning point in an 8-1 victory over First Flight on Monday.
Marley Renner, Karrigan Belangia, Caroline Boughn and Madeline Dupre all won by comfortable scores for the Lady Knights, while Emma Braithwaite scored a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles for First Flight.
Renner and LillyAnn Nekervis won 8-5 at No. 1 doubles, Belangia and Sweeney won 8-2 at No. 2, and Boughn and Dupre won 8-0 at No. 3.
With the victory, Currituck claimed the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship outright for the first time in more than 25 years.
"I can't put into words how proud I am of this team," coach Vic Ramsey said. "Five of our starting six are seniors, but everyone on our team contributed to this championship. They're just a great group of young women, who've represented our school with great class, win or lose."
Currituck (5-1 NCC, 6-3 overall) participated in the conference tournament on Tuesday and again today at Northeastern High School.