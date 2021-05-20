KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Currituck County High School girls tennis team defeated First Flight 5-4 on Tuesday in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match at First Flight High School.
Currituck’s Marley Renner and Lilly Nekervis rallied from 2-7 down to claim the No. 1 doubles match in a tiebreaker and give the Lady Knights a hard fought victory.
Renner and Nekervis ran off six straight games, and saved three match points along the way, to take an 8-7 lead. After First Flight broke at love to force the tiebreaker, the Currituck pair raced to a 6-2 lead and won on their second match point. “We were very fortunate to dig ourselves out of a deep hole against a good team, but Marley and Lilly made a few shots, gained some confidence, and played really well down the stretch,” Currituck coach Vic Ramsey observed. In singles play, Renner and Nekervis won at No. 1 and No. 3 in straight sets. Isabelle Nekervis won a tight match at No. 6, 7-6, 6-4. Karrigan Belangia and Caroline Boughn won at No. 2 doubles, 8-3.
Currituck (2-0 NCC, 3-1 overall) plays host to Northeastern on Wednesday.
Gates 5, Manteo 4: The Red Barons (1-1, 1-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (0-3, 0-2 AAC) in a league match Tuesday at Manteo High School.
BASEBALL
Camden 4, Manteo 2: The Bruins (1-5, 1-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) earned their first win of the season against Manteo (1-6, 1-2 AAC) Tuesday at Camden County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Jacori Sutton and Jaden Clark each had a hit with an RBI, Cole Lewin, Cody Ives and Dylan Jones each registered a hit.
Ives pitched six innings, gave up seven hits, two earned runs, a walk and struck out 10 batters in the win.
Tyler Black pitched an inning, did not give up a run, nor a hit and struck out one batter.
Manteo’s Caleb Bliven went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Andy Woodson had two hits, Colin Wyant hit a double, Jack Cook and Wyn Wheeler each had a hit.
Perquimans 2, Gates 0: The Pirates (5-2, 1-0 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (4-3, 1-2 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at Gates County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Jacob Meads had a double, Dylan Cox had a triple with an RBI, Macon Winslow had a hit with an RBI, Jackson Russell, Avery Biggs and Jett Winslow each had a hit.
Tanner Thach pitched six innings, gave up one hit, no earned runs, three walks and registered 16 strikeouts for the win.
Landon Gregory pitched inning, and did not give up a run, nor a hit and struck out two batters.
First Flight 29, Bertie 0: The Nighthawks (6-0, 3-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Falcons (1-5, 0-3 NCC) in a league game Tuesday at Bertie County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Bertie’s Carter Wells went 2-for-2 with a double.