BARCO — The Currituck County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Northeastern 3-2 in a conference game Wednesday at Currituck County High School.
The win improves the Knights’ record to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Northeastern Coastal Conference, while the Eagles drop to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the league.
First Flight 10, Hertford County 1: The Nighthawks (6-0-1, 5-0 NCC) secured the league win against the Bears Wednesday in Ahoskie.
Manteo 7, Perquimans 0: The Pirates (2-5, 1-3 Albemarle Athletic Conference) lost to Manteo (6-0-1, 5-0 AAC) in a league game Thursday in Hertford.
Perquimans goalkeeper Dakota Mayo made 23 saves in the match.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted the Pirates played much better than the previous game against Manteo.
The first match ended by a 10-0 score at halftime. On Wednesday, Manteo held a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Castle noted he and assistant coach Jan Tripp were proud of the way the team played in the match and hopes the momentum carries into today’s match against Camden County.
Teams are still battling for berths into the NCHSAA 1A boys’ soccer state playoffs with the regular season scheduled to end March 12.
John A. Holmes 6, Gates 0: The Aces (4-3-1, 3-1 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (0-6, 0-4 AAC) in a league match Wednesday in Chowan County.