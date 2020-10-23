The Currituck County High School baseball program is set to host a golf classic to raise funds for the baseball program, Friday, Nov. 6 at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Moyock.
Check-in is at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. start.
A four-person team includes range balls, a cart, scoring and a dinner for $240.
Mulligan and tee busters are available.
Available sponsorships include scoreboard title sponsor ($500), beverage cart ($250), closest to the pin ($50), longest drive ($50) and hole sponsorship ($50).
Checks must be made payable to the high school baseball program. Payment via Venmo is available.
For more information, contact Mike Martine at 757-560-9512 or Russ Stewart at 757-613-7755.
The golf event is being held instead of the annual Monster Bash exhibition baseball game.
Since 2017, the Halloween-themed baseball game has helped Currituck baseball raise funds for the program.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the baseball game will not be held this fall.