Currituck County High School hosts the Monster Bash baseball game Wednesday at the Currituck County High School baseball field in Barco. Fans and kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
The gates open at 4 p.m. for fans and kids.
A fee of $5 to enter is required, while kids 12 years of age and under and in a costume are free to enter.
At 4:30 p.m., players from the Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team will take part in a home run derby.
At 5:30 p.m. there will be a high school home run derby.
At 6:20 p.m. team pictures of athletes and coaches wearing Halloween themed costumes will be taken.
The Monster Bash baseball game begins at 6:30 p.m.
A 50/50 raffle drawing will be held after the third inning of the game.
Southland Barbecue will be on location between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. serving fried chicken and barbecue plates for $10.
There will be a limited number of walk-up plates available, while drinks for purchase will be provided by the CCHS Booster Club.