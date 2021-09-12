BARCO — The Currituck County High School football team wanted to test itself against one of the best high school football programs from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
On Friday night, the Knights gave Lake Taylor High School, from Norfolk Virginia, all it could handle.
A second half surge by the Titans’ signature running attack on offense proved to be the difference as Lake Taylor defeated Currituck 53-35 inside Knights Stadium on the campus of Currituck County High School.
Currituck (1-2) overcame a slow start on offense early in the first quarter.
During multiple possessions in the first quarter, Currituck struggled to move the ball as the Lake Taylor defense was able to limit Currituck’s ability to rush the ball.
The Titans scored a touchdown on a punt return, but the score was nullified because of a holding penalty by the Titans.
Lake Taylor (1-1) eventually scored first.
Currituck was on offense and at its own 2-yard line.
On third down, a Currituck runner was tackled behind the line of scrimmage in the end zone by a Lake Taylor defender for a safety and two points for the Titans.
After the safety, Lake Taylor received the ensuing free kick.
The Titans wasted little time as Lake Taylor ended the drive with a Tarreon Washington-Jacobs’ 21-yard touchdown run to increase the Lake Taylor lead to 8-0.
Currituck got the big play they needed on its next drive.
Currituck senior quarterback Makegan Piorkowski connected with sophomore wide receiver Damon Duke who ran past Lake Taylor defenders to the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown.
Currituck placekicker Noah Simpson added the point-after-touchdown kick to trim the Lake Taylor lead to 8-7 with 2:08 to go in the first quarter.
Simpson made all five of his point-after-touchdown kicks in the game.
The Titans responded with a big play in the passing game on their next offensive possession as quarterback Aaron McDaniel connected with Aquan Ballard for a 53-yard touchdown pass. The score increased the Lake Taylor lead to 14-7 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
Currituck’s defense got in on the scoring in the second quarter.
With the Titans at their own 40-yard line, McDaniel was intercepted by Currituck sophomore Ethan Binckley.
Binckley returned the interception over 35 yards for a touchdown to help the Knights tie the game at 14-14 with 10:37 to go in the second quarter.
Currituck County head football coach Paul Bossi noted Binckley’s touchdown was an important moment in the game for the Knights because it gave the team belief that they can play with Lake Taylor.
The Titans, once again, had a quick play in the passing game to set up another score. This time, Washington-Jacobs scored on an 18-yard touchdown run with 8:04 to go, which led to a Lake Taylor 21-14 lead.
The Knights began from their own 35-yard line on its next possession. Along with a few completed passes, the Knights were helped by a defensive pass interference penalty by Lake Taylor, which moved the ball inside Titan territory.
Currituck capped the drive with a Piorkowski 33-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Damien Hicks.
With 5:55 to go, Currituck tied Lake Taylor — the spring 2021 Virginia High School League Class 4 state runner-up — at 21-21.
The Titans mounted a late half drive as running back Reese Williams had key runs. The Titans ended the drive on a McDaniel to Elijah Washington 26-yard touchdown reception with 36 seconds left in the first half.
Lake Taylor took a 28-21 lead at halftime.
Currituck appeared set up to tie the game early in the third quarter after a high snap on fourth down by Lake Taylor set up the Knights in scoring range.
The Lake Taylor defense held up to force a turnover on downs.
After the stop on defense, Williams scored on a 70-yard touchdown run with 7:20 in the third quarter to increase the Titans lead to 34-21.
Currituck responded with a long drive that had the Knights mix in runs by Binckley and Piorkowski along with Piorkowski completing passes to senior wide receiver Ernest Harris.
Currituck faced a fourth-and-4 at the Lake Taylor 21-yard line.
Piorkowski completed a 14-yard pass to Harris for a first down. The two connected on the next play on a 7-yard touchdown pass on a slant route run by Harris to trim the Lake Taylor lead to 34-28 with 1:08 in the third quarter.
Moments later, the Titans would score the eventual game-winning touchdown as Williams scored on a 59-yard touchdown run to increase the Lake Taylor lead to 40-28 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
Lake Taylor scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Currituck ended the scoring in the game on a Piorkowski 55-yard touchdown pass to Harris with 12 seconds remaining in the final quarter.
“I am so proud of my kids for the fight that they put up,” Bossi said after the game. “They battled to the end. They did not give up.”
The Currituck coach acknowledged the quality, large size and physicality of the Titans in the game.
“Lake Taylor is an unbelievable team and an unbelievable program,” Bossi said. “They’re very well coached.”
The Currituck coach noted the numerous VHSL Football State Championships Lake Taylor has won during the past six seasons.
“For us to play a respectable game against them, I couldn’t be more ecstatic,” Bossi said.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Piorkowski completed 10-of-24 passes for 244 yards with four passing touchdowns and an interception.
Bossi praised the effort of the Currituck passing game in a contest where Lake Taylor prevented the Knights from running the football.
The Currituck coach noted Friday’s game was one of Piorkowski’s best games in a Currituck uniform and all the receivers were involved in the passing game.
Harris led the Knights in receiving with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdown receptions.
Duke followed with 54 receiving yards and a score, while Hicks had two catches for 41 yards and a score.
The coach acknowledged there are areas of improvement the team can make going forward.
One of the areas was tackling on defense.
Although the coach noted rushing the football is a strength of the team, the Knights were limited to six rushing yards against Lake Taylor.
In Week 2 against Hickory (Va.), the Knights rushed for 236 yards and six touchdowns.
Bossi noted the importance of playing difficult teams like Lake Taylor, Hickory and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Va.) in Week 1 in non-conference games.
The difficult games help the Knights identify their weaknesses, fix them and prepare them to play in Northeastern Coastal Conference games and potentially the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 3A state playoffs.
“The main message is that we are a good team,” Bossi said what he wants his team to take away from the game. “I want them to know that we can play with any team in our conference. We want to go for a conference championship this year.”
Currituck, a Class 3A program, begins 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference competition this Friday, Sept. 17 in Ahoskie against Class 2A program Hertford County.
MOMENT OF SILENCE
Before the start of the game on Friday, Sept. 10, a moment of silence was held for Julie Randel.
According to published reports, Randel, 11, was a student at Currituck County Middle School who was struck by an automobile on Aug. 30 and died from her injuries on Sept. 8.
Also recognized during the moment of silence were first responders and the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, The Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.