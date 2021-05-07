BARCO — The Currituck County High School varsity softball team rallied from a one-run deficit to defeat Midway 5-4 Thursday evening in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs.
Currituck (12-3), the No. 1 seed in the East regional, was facing a difficult situation entering the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Knights were trailing 4-3 and facing Midway starting pitcher Miranda Holmes.
From the second through the fifth innings, Holmes, a senior, retired 12 out of 13 Currituck batters.
During the stretch, Currituck had multiple solid swings on pitches by Holmes, only to see the eighth-seeded Raiders record outs either on strikeouts, balls hit to the outfield or on ground balls.
Currituck only reached base during the stretch on a two out walk by Kylee Schojan in the fifth.
The Knights got going in the bottom of the sixth inning with a leadoff single by Elizabeth Hewitt.
Gracey Capps followed and worked a walk.
With runners on first and second and no out, Karrigan Belangia came up to bat and bunted the ball. The throw by Holmes to first base was low and got away from the Midway player covering first base.
The multiple base error allowed Hewitt to score from second to tie the game at 4-4.
Earlier in the game, Currituck’s Eboni Bailey was one of the Knights batters who was robbed of a hit.
In the fourth inning, Bailey, a freshman, hit a line drive that deflected off Holmes. Holmes was able to collect the ball and throw to first base to record the out.
In the sixth inning with runners at first and third, Bailey hit an RBI single to bring home pinch runner Tatum Doneff from third base to give the Knights a 5-4 lead.
Midway (13-2), the champions of the East Central Conference this spring, still had a chance to tie the contest in the seventh and final inning.
Currituck starting pitcher Addyson Romanczyk, a freshman, got off to a favorable start in the top of the seventh as she recorded consecutive outs on a ground ball to shortstop and on a strikeout.
Midway pinch hitter Kelcey Harris reached base on a two-out single.
With the tying run on first base, Holmes was up to bat.
Romanczyk fell behind Holmes in the at bat.
On a three ball and one strike count, Romanczyk was able to get Holmes to hit a line drive to right field that was caught to end the game.
The first inning was fruitful for both teams at the plate.
In the top of the first inning, Midway had a runner on third base, who reached on a three base error, with two out.
Midway’s Chloe Baggett delivered an RBI single to center field to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.
Currituck, the champions of the Northeastern Coastal Conference this season, responded in the bottom of the first inning.
Schojan led off the frame with a double over the Midway center fielder and the ball rolled to the outfield wall.
She would score on a Romanczyk RBI single to left field to tie the game at 1-1.
Hewitt followed with a walk. Capps hit a single to left field to load the bases with no out.
Belangia hit a sacrifice fly out to center field to score a run to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.
Midway’s throw from the outfield was off target. That allowed Currituck to score another run to extend the Currituck lead to 3-1.
Midway chipped away at the Currituck lead.
The Raiders scored a run in the third inning on a Baggett RBI double to trim the deficit to 3-2.
In the top of the fourth inning, Midway had a runner on third base with two out. Midway batter Jega Dapuyen hit the ball in play.
She was able to beat the throw to reach base. The runner from third base scored to tie the game 3-3.
Midway began the sixth inning on a single by Maranda Byrd.
With one out, Dapuyen hit a ground ball to Romanczyk who was able to throw to Belangia covering second base to record the out.
With Dapuyen on base on a fielder’s choice, Midway’s Sydney Williams hit a double to left field that scored Dapuyen from first base to give the Raiders their second lead of the game at 4-3.
Currituck’s Romanczyk pitched a complete game in the circle by going seven innings and registered three strikeouts for the win.
The Knights will host No. 12 seed Randleman (12-2) for a third round game Saturday at 3 p.m.
Randleman defeated No. 13 seed Washington 1-0 in its second round home game Wednesday.
The Tigers finished second overall in the PAC 7 Conference this season.