BARCO — The Currituck County football team scored an average of 37 points per game this season. That offensive production will win you a lot of ballgames. However, the Knights allowed the the same number of points to be scored against them. The result was an exciting, but up and down season.
It was the same story Friday night at Knights Stadium in Barco, NC. Terry Sanford High School [7-3,5-2] defeated Currituck [5-6,4-3] in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3A playoffs by the final score of 64-40.
Right from the start of the game, the Knights showed that they could move the ball against the Bulldogs, who traveled from Fayetteville, NC. Set back by a penalty on the opening kickoff, Currituck started at their own five yard line. The Knights traveled 90 yards in 12 plays, but ended up with no points. A fourth down field goal attempt was mishandled, and Terry Sanford took over on their own 15 yard line.
The Bulldogs averaged almost seven yards per rushing attempt this year, and they have a simple formula. Give the ball to running back Jonathan Higgins-Simmons. The 6' 2" 200 lb. sophomore carried the ball six times on a nine play drive, including the final ten yards as Sanford took the lead 7-0 with 2:53 left in the first quarter. Higgins-Simmons would be unstoppable all night long, rushing for an eye-popping total of 387 yards and five touchdowns.
Currituck got on the board in the second quarter. After forcing Sanford's only punt of the night, the Knights took possession in great field position at the Bulldog 45 yard line. Carmillo Burton took a pitch around right end behind excellent blocking for a 20 yard gain. Three plays went nowhere, but on fourth down the Bulldogs were called for holding on the Currituck receiver. The resulting first down put the ball on the 18 yard line. On the next play, Ryan Fisher would cover the distance, running around left end on another well blocked play. The 2-point conversion rush failed, but the score was 7-6 at 8:44 left in the half.
Terry Sanford would score twice more before the break. The first came on a 15 yard run by Tre Jackson, set up by a 55 yard gallop by Higgins-Simmons. The second score came with under a minute left when Simmons broke several tackles for a 16 yard touchdown. That made the score 21-6 at halftime.
The second half saw the two teams score a combined 77 points. Terry Sanford scored the first two times they had the ball in the third quarter, and with the score 35-6, appeared to have the game put away.
However, there was no quit in Currituck.
Starting at their own 16 yard line, Knight quarterback Makegan Piorkowski took the snap from the T formation, and rolled out to his left. The senior then lofted a perfect pass to receiver Ernest "Tre" Harris, who had gotten behind the secondary on the left sideline. The 6' 6" senior showed some breakaway speed as he went all the way for the score. The 84 yard touchdown pass gave the Knights and their fans a big lift, and made the score 35-12.
Currituck tried an onside "pooch" kick to regain possession, but Sanford recovered near midfield. Going again to their workhorse back, five plays culminated in another Higgins-Simmons touchdown run. The lead was back up to four scores at 42-12, still in the third quarter.
Again, the dangerous Currituck offense would not give up. Fisher carried twice for 30 yards, and Piorkowski again found his favorite target Harris for a 35 yard touchdown. The conversion pass was good and the Knights had narrowed the gap to 42-20.
The Currituck comeback took a bad turn on the very next play. Kamel Thames received the deep kickoff and raced up the middle virtually untouched for a 90 yard touchdown return. A successful conversion rush pushed the lead back up to 50-20.
The fire works weren't over in the third quarter, as the Knights would score again on a Damon Duke eight yard run. The score at the last break was 50-26.
In the last 12 minutes each team would score twice more. Ryan Fisher had both touchdowns for the Knights. The first on a cutback from five yards out, and the second a seven yard reception from Piorkowski. Fisher ran hard all night, gaining 135 yards on 19 attempts. Piorkowski completed 12 of 25 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
"I am very proud of all my players," said Currituck coach Paul Bossi, whose team gave top ranked Northeastern their toughest game of the season, losing in the final seconds. "They worked very hard all season, and never quit when they were down. You saw that tonight. We just never solved our defensive problems. We were great on offense, our kicker Noah Simpson set a school record with 45 extra points, but you have to be good in all phases to be really successful."