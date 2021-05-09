BARCO — The Currituck County High School softball team defeated Randleman 5-4 in eight innings Saturday afternoon in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A playoffs.
The contest was held at Currituck County High School.
Just like in its second round win against Midway on Thursday, Currituck (13-3), the No. 1 seed in the East region, needed some late-game heroics, but this time in an extra inning.
In the bottom of the eight inning and the contest tied 4-4, Currituck’s Eboni Bailey, a freshman, led off the frame with a single.
Regan Parker, a junior, followed with a single to right field.
With runners on first and second with no out, Mirenda Shields delivered a single to right field.
On the throw from right field, Bailey slid in safely at home and beat the throw to score the game-winning run from second base to win the game and send the Knights to the regional championship game.
Shields’ eighth inning hit wasn’t her only important hit of the game.
The Knights trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Currituck senior Elizabeth Hewitt began the inning with a walk.
A Gracey Capps single to right field helped Hewitt to move to third base.
With runners on first and first base with no out, Currituck’s Karrigan Belangia, a senior, delivered an RBI single to left field to trim the Randleman lead to 3-2.
After back-to-back outs recorded by Randleman, Shields hit a single to score a run. On the play, Currituck was aggressive on the base paths.
Belangia attempted to score from second base.
She was able to score on the play as the Randleman catcher was unable to hold onto the ball after attempting to apply a tag on Belangia.
The run scored and gave the Knights a 4-3 lead.
Randleman (12-3), the No. 12 seed in the region, was down to its final three outs in the top of the seventh inning.
The Tigers began the frame with a leadoff walk by Jesselyn Perez. Bethany Dobias put down a sacrifice bunt to move Perez to second base.
With one out, Sarah Rice hit a flyball to center field that was caught for an out. Perez was caught stranded between second and third base.
The Currituck throw from the outfield was off target to second base. That allowed Perez to advance to third base with two out.
Randleman senior Aaliyah Ratcliffe delivered an RBI triple to right field to tie the game at 4-4.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Currituck left runners stranded on base, while the Tigers did the same in the top of the eighth inning.
For five innings, the game was controlled by both pitchers. Currituck freshman pitcher Addyson Romanczyk pitched a shutout for five innings.
Romanczyk pitched eight innings for a complete game, registering eight strikeouts in the win.
Romanczyk has pitched three complete games in the playoffs.
During the first five innings, the Currituck defense did its part to help Romanczyk record outs.
Randleman senior pitcher Sarah Rice nearly matched Romanczyk.
Rice pitched seven innings and pitched into the eighth inning and posted nine strikeouts.
The Knights ended a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Hewitt led off the inning with a single. Capps, a junior, added a hit to shallow center field to put runners at first and second base with no out.
Belangia executed a bunt to move the runners to second and third with one out.
With two out and runners still in scoring position, a Randleman wild pitch allowed Hewitt to score to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the sixth inning, Randleman began the inning with a single by Rice.
Ratcliffe executed a sacrifice bunt. Rice was aggressive on the play as she was able to move from first to third base.
Randleman’s Mackenzie Roach bunted, which allowed Rice to score to tie the game at 1-1.
A slow roller to deep shortstop allowed Randleman’s McKenzie Green to reach base on an infield hit.
Currituck recorded the second out on an unassisted play by Shields at third base.
Emily Roach hit a line drive that hit Romanczyk and rolled into right field. The Tigers scored a run on the play to give Randleman a 2-1 lead.
With a runner on third base and two out, Randleman scored a run on a passed ball to extend its lead to 3-1.
Currituck’s Capps, Shields and Kylee Schojan, a senior, each recorded two hits in the victory.
Currituck will host No. 2 seed South Granville (13-0) in the regional championship game on Tuesday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCHSAA shortened the playoffs this season.
That led to the regional round changing from a best-of-three series to a one game championship game this spring.
South Granville is the champion of the 1A/2A Northern Carolina Conference.
The Vikings defeated No. 6 seed Eastern Randolph 3-1 on Saturday night to advance to the regional championship game.
In 2019, South Granville lost to Eastern Randolph in the 2A East regional championship series in three games.