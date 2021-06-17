The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the participants for its women’s state wrestling invitational.
Currituck County’s Brooke Zak, a freshman, will compete in the 120 pound competition.
According to TrackWrestling.com, Zak has an 8-4 overall record this season.
Zak is believed to be the first female athlete from Currituck County to compete in the women’s invitational.
She will be joined at the invitational by First Flight’s Reagan Riddick, who will compete in the 113A division.
The NCHSAA held the inaugural women’s wrestling state invitational in 2019. The 2021 edition will be the third edition of the invitational.
The 2021 invitational will be held Saturday at Glenn High School in Kernersville. Start time is 10 a.m.
In the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament Tuesday at Croatan High School, Zak placed fourth in the 120 pound competition.
Riddick, a sophomore, won the 106 pound competition at the regional.
Both weight classes at the regional had male athletes.
Zak and Riddick qualified to compete in the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament June 26 at Wheatmore High School in Trinity.
REGIONALS
Area schools sent athletes to NCHSAA Individual East regional tournaments Tuesday.
The Class 2A tournament was held at Croatan High School, while the Class 1A tournament was held at Rosewood High School.
In the Class 2A regional, Currituck County had a strong performance.
Currituck’s Samuel Hodge, a senior, won a regional championship at 126 pounds. The victory was Hodge’s second consecutive regional championship. Hodge was a regional champion at 120 pounds during the 2020-21 season.
Teammates Marshall Cooper placed fourth in the 106 pound competition, Jacob Bennett placed fourth in the 113 pound competition, Mathew Lieberman placed third in the 132 pound competition, Noah Walker placed fourth in the 138 pound competition, Ethan Binckley placed second in the 152 pound competition, and Jeffery Klugh placed third in the 285 pound competition.
First Flight’s Jacob Kresicki won the 113 pound competition, Blake Austin placed third in the 120 competition, Gage Tomlin was third in the 170 pound competition, Milosz Gargol won the 182 pound competition and Trevor Schweitzer placed third in the 195 pound competition.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class competition qualified to compete in the NCHSAA 2A Individual State Championship tournament June 26 at Wheatmore High School.
Northeastern’s Kristopher Sawyer qualified for the regional at 145 pounds.
Southwest Onslow won the team competition with 136 points. Currituck was second with 128 points, while First Flight was third with 117 points.
Class 1A East Regional: Manteo had athletes compete in the 1A tournament Tuesday at Rosewood High School.
Manteo’s Thalia Aquirre Gomez placed fourth in the 106 pound competition, Emmanuel Tadeo Perez placed second in the 138 pound competition and Logan Davis placed third in the 182 pound competition.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class competition qualified to compete in the NCHSAA Class 1A Individual State Championship tournament June 26 at Glenn High School.
Uwharrie Charter Academy won the team competition with 215 points to claim the regional title. Rosewood was second with 172 points, while South Stanly was third with 109 points.
Manteo placed eighth with 54 points.