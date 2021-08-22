BARCO — From the opening kickoff, the Currituck County High School football team was in an uphill battle against Virginia’s Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.
NSA jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter, but the Knights were resilient and battled back.
Currituck’s comeback effort fell short as Nansemond-Suffolk Academy defeated Currituck 46-27 Saturday night at Currituck County High School.
The non-conference game was initially scheduled to be played Friday, Aug. 20, but inclement weather Friday night led to the game to be postponed until Saturday night.
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (1-0) got off to a fast start as Preston Groves returned the opening kickoff over 80 yards for a touchdown.
NSA missed the point after touchdown kick, but the Saints led 6-0 with 11:48 in the first quarter.
The Knights responded with a kickoff return to its 46-yard line.
On fourth down at the NSA 46, the Knights converted on a quarterback sneak by Makegan Piorkowski to secure a first down.
The drive would stall at that point as the Knights were forced to punt.
On NSA’s next offensive possession on third down, the Saints scored on an over 65-yard touchdown on a Gabriel Wansart screen pass to George Pettaway.
Pettaway, a listed 5-foot-11 senior running back, displayed why he is listed as a four-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com on the play as he was able to outrun the Currituck defense.
According to 247sports and Rivals, Pettaway has scholarship offers from numerous NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (Division I) programs.
The Saints completed a 2-point conversion pass to up the NSA lead to 14-0 with 5:40 in the first quarter.
On Currituck’s first two offensive drives, untimely penalties hurt the team.
The Saints pass rush was able to get after the Currituck quarterback. A sack on third down by NSA ended Currituck’s second offensive drive.
NSA quarterback Gabriel Wansart was able to allude Currituck defenders on the third offensive drive to gain a first down in Currituck territory.
Pettaway scored a rushing touchdown from six yards with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
NSA was called for a personal foul, which was enforced on the PAT attempt.
The 2-point after touchdown attempt pass was incomplete.
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy led Currituck 20-0 after the first quarter.
The Knights had some success with the inside dive run play to its fullback.
Facing a fourth-and-2 at midfield, Currituck went for it.
The Saints hit the Currituck fullback in the backfield for the stop and a turnover on downs with 10:36 in the second quarter.
The Knights got a break on the Saints possession in the second as Noah Simpson recorded a sack on second down to force a third down and long.
A Wansart pass to Isaiah Fuhrmann gained positive yards on the next play.
On fourth-and-7, the Saints went for it, but Currituck safety Ryan Fisher made a tackle on an NSA wide receiver after a completed pass over the middle.
The tackle stopped the Saints short of the yard line to gain, which forced an NSA turnover on downs.
Both teams traded punts on their next offensive possessions.
The NSA punt attempt was short, but Simpson was able to catch the ball near midfield and return the ball to the NSA 37-yard line with around six minutes left in the second quarter.
Piorkowski connected with Ernest Harris for a 31-yard pass completion to set up Currituck with first-and-goal at the NSA 6-yard line.
On third-and-goal at the Saints 1-yard line, an inside sneak run by Piorkowski broke the goal line for a touchdown with 3:11 in the second quarter. Simpson added the point after touchdown kick to trim the NSA lead to 20-7.
The Currituck defense responded by forcing NSA to punt on its next offensive possession.
The Knights blocked the NSA punt attempt and were set up at the NSA 29-yard line with 1:50 in the second quarter.
Piorkowski wasted little time as he connected with Harris on a fade pass in the end zone, which Harris was able to catch for a 29-yard touchdown with 1:42 to go.
After the successful PAT kick, NSA’s lead was cut to 20-14.
The Saints got the ball at its 44-yard line after a Currituck squib kickoff.
Groves broke a 38-yard run to the Currituck 23-yard line.
Petteway got the ball to the Currituck 5-yard line for a first-and-goal.
NSA was called for a delay of game penalty with 19 seconds remaining.
At the Currituck 10, Wansart’s pass was dropped by an NSA receiver on first down.
With six seconds remaining, NSA tried a pitch play to Petteway's left. He tried to reverse his field, but was met by a host of Currituck defenders as he was tackled for a loss.
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy led 20-14 at halftime, but Currituck had the momentum.
The Saints received the opening kickoff and drove the ball to the Currituck 15. On consecutive plays, NSA dropped a pass and Wansart missed an open receiver.
On third down, Currituck made an open field tackle to force a fourth-and-14 from the Currituck 19-yard line.
On fourth down, the Knights coverage was good as Wansart was sacked by a Knights defender to force a turnover on downs.
On third-and-5, Piorkowski avoided getting sacked by a host of Saints for a first down.
Moments later, Piorkowski connected with Carmillo Burton for an over 70-yard touchdown pass with 8:11 in the third.
The PAT kick was missed, but the Knights rallied from a 20-0 first quarter deficit to tie the game 20-20.
The Knights forced the Saints to punt again.
NSA recovered a Currituck fumble with 1:48 to go at the Currituck 21.
A Petteway run to set up NSA with first-and-goal at the Currituck 9-yard line.
On third down, Wansart ran to his left and was able to get to the goal line for a 9-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Saints a 26-20 lead.
The 2-point conversion pass attempt by NSA failed.
Late in the quarter, Currituck (0-1) had a healthy run, but fumbled. NSA recovered the ball with 13 seconds left in the quarter.
NSA scored early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run and added a 2-point conversion to extend its lead to 34-20.
The Saints took advantage of a Currituck short punt which gave them a short field.
Wansart ended the drive with a touchdown run with 7:20 to go to extend the lead to 40-20. NSA missed the PAT kick.
Piorkowski connected with Harris for a 21-yard touchdown with 5:28 to go in the fourth quarter.
After the converted PAT kick, the NSA lead was cut to 40-27.
NSA responded on a Wansart bubble screen pass to Fuhrmann.
Fuhrmann was able to break a tackle and spirited down the NSA sideline for a 59-yard touchdown.
NSA led 46-27 with 4:25 to go.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Piorkowski completed 8-of-14 passes for 199 yards, three touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 141.4 quarterback rating.
Piorkowski added a rushing touchdown.
Damon Gerres led Currituck with 27 rushing yards. As a team, the Knights rushed for 45 yards.
Harris led the Knights with four receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Burton followed with two receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Currituck has an open date this Friday, but is scheduled to return to action Thursday, Sept. 2 with a road game in Chesapeake, Virginia against Hickory High School.