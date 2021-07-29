It was a standout year for the Currituck County High School girls tennis team.
The Knights won the Northeastern Coastal Conference dual team championship.
Important to Currituck’s success was senior Marley Renner.
Her overall play during the season led to her selection as The Daily Advance Area Athlete of the Year in girls tennis.
Renner won the Northeastern Coastal Conference Individual Tournament championship in singles on June 8.
She finished her regular season with a 13-2 overall record in No. 1 singles.
Renner defeated every No. 1 singles player in The Daily Advance coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties).
During conference matches, Renner defeated every opponent in straight sets.
Renner placed second at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East Regional Individual Girls Tennis singles tournament at Greene Central High School June 18-19.
By placing second in the region, Renner qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship Individual Girls Tennis singles tournament June 25 at Cary Tennis Park.
During the regular season, Renner posted a 5-1 record in doubles with partners McKenna Sweeney (three matches) and LillyAnn Nekervis (three matches).
Renner is set to continue her tennis career as a member of the Salisbury University women’s tennis team.
Instead of an in-person interview, The Daily Advance provided questions to Renner on her season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the area athlete of the year?
Renner: I am so honored to be area athlete of the year. It is truly a dream come true. I am where I am today because of the dedication, love, and hard work I put into my tennis. I am so thankful for my teammates, friends, private coach, high school coach, athletic director, and the school administration for supporting me. I would like to thank my parents for all the support, love, patience, and money they have put into my tennis career. I am so excited for where my tennis will bring me.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Renner: My goal for this tennis season was to go to States, to be undefeated in singles in Conference, and sign with a college team. I ended up accomplishing all of those things. I am excited to say that as a team we ended up beating first flight and being #1 in the conference.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with the covid-19 protocols?
Renner: Thankfully, once my tennis season started the mask mandate was lifted so the season felt normal.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Renner: My favorite moment of the season was winning my second round match at regionals because that meant I secured a spot to States.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to play tennis at Currituck?
Renner: Playing on the Currituck tennis team has been a lot of fun and I will never forget the great memories and accomplishments I have made.
ALL-AREA TEAM
It was a successful season for area girls tennis teams.
Currituck and Northeastern sent athletes to compete at the individual state championship tournaments, while Currituck and Edenton’s John A. Holmes won conference dual team championships.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Renner, Sr., Currituck County: Area Athlete of the Year.
Madeline Dupre, Sr., Currituck County: NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles.
Caroline Boughn, So., Currituck County: NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles.
Ellie Hornthal, Sr., Northeastern: Third place finish in doubles at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament, NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship doubles tournament qualifier.
Zoe Pureza, Jr., Northeastern: Third place finish in doubles at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional tournament, NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship doubles tournament qualifier.
Mary Ellen Foreman, So., Northeastern: NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles.
Jessica Carter, Fr., Northeastern: NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles.
Sydney Spear, Jr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional qualifier in singles.
Trinity Copeland, Jr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional qualifier in singles.
Bailey Rinehart, So., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles.
Carson Ray, So., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles.
Ellie Spear, Fr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles.
Olivia Hare, Jr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East regional qualifier in doubles.