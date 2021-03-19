BARCO — The Currituck County Knights defeated the Camden County Bruins 8-0 in a non-conference girls’ soccer match Wednesday at Currituck County High School.
Currituck (2-0) was led in the match by Jasmine Gorney (two goals), Mackenzie Meekins (one goal), Lisa Phillips (two goals, two assist), Savannah Merritt (one goal, one assist), Olivia Cason (one goal), Emma Marshall (one goal), Samantha Phillips (two assists) and Hailey Drane (one assist).
Currituck coach Madison Phillips noted he was happy with how the Lady Knights are continuing to improve their movement both on and off of the ball.
The coach added solid defensive play led by senior Maddie Hibbs helped freshman goalkeeper Grace Walls earn her second clean sheet of the season.
Camden (0-2) returns to play Monday at First Flight.
John A. Holmes 8, Pasquotank 0: The Aces (2-0) defeated the Panthers (0-2) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Purser Soccer Complex in Edenton.
Holmes was led by Bailey Rinehart (three goals, one assist), Carson Ray (two goals), Ellie Spear (two goals), Shamiya Leary (one goal), Hannah Hoffman (one assist) and Amanda Turner (two saves).
First Flight 7, Manteo 0: First Flight (2-0) defeated Manteo (0-2) in a non-conference rivalry match Wednesday at First Flight High School.
BOYS’ SOCCER
First Flight 4, Clinton 1: The Nighthawks (9-0-2) defeated the Dark Horses (8-3) in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs Wednesday at First Flight.
First Flight, the No. 3 seed in the East Regional, was led in the match by Tanner Bouker and his three goals and an assist, Dominic Marino scored a goal with an assist, while Jean Murillo and Trent Sylvia each had an assist.
First Flight goalkeeper Benicio Garcia Agresto made two saves against No. 14 seed Clinton. First Flight hosts No. 11 seed East Bladen in the second round.
Class 1A state playoffs: Camden County, the No. 14 seed in the East Region, will travel to No. 11 seed Rosewood for its second round match today at 6 p.m. at the Bryan Multi-Sports Complex in Goldsboro.
The Bruins (6-5-1) defeated Wilson Prep in a first round match Monday.
Rosewood defeated sixth-seed Williamston’s Riverside 2-0 Wednesday in a first round match.
SOFTBALL
Manteo 10, Currituck 9: Manteo (1-0) defeated Currituck (0-1) in the season opener for both teams Wednesday at Manteo High School.
The match was moved from Friday to Wednesday.
Jill Leary paced Manteo with two home runs and five RBIs, Sydnee Ballance went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Emma Rogers, Taryn Booth and Gabbi Gregory were each credited with an RBI in the victory.
Booth and Gregory each had a double in the contest.