BARCO — The Currituck County High School Lady Knights volleyball team defeated the John A. Holmes Lady Aces 3-0 at home on Thursday evening. Set scores for the match were 25-10, 25-9, 25-8.
The Aces jumped out to an early lead in the first set, getting ahead 6-5. Junior Emma Cole provided the Knights with the momentum they needed to get ahead, with eight consecutive serves to give Currituck a commanding 14-6 lead. The Aces were able to break Cole’s serve, to which the Knights responded with an 11-3 run to close out the first set, 25-10.
The Knights kept their momentum going into the second set, taking the lead 6-4. Emma Cole would prove to be clutch yet again for Currituck, earning six consecutive points from her serves to break open the set and give the Knights a 12-5 lead. Currituck would finish on a 13-4 run to win the second set 25-9.
The Aces won the first point of the third set, before the Knights took a 6-1 lead behind five consecutive serves from senior Caitlyn Ferretti. Currituck was able to piece together multiple strings of points this set, leading to a 25-8 victory to sweep the Aces.
“Tonight was really good. We had a player return from being out for a while with an injury, and we were able to work some things around. I felt that we did a good job serving tonight, and the girls are getting better every day. I am looking forward to the rest of the season, and seeing how our girls compete,” Currituck County head coach Chris Ferretti said.
Sophomore Anna Warters led the game with seven kills and a block for the Knights.
Caitlyn Ferretti contributed six kills and an ace in her first game back from a month-long injury. Sophomore libero Shaelin Bilbo was error free on digs and serve receives, and leads the team in passer rating.
With the victory, the Knights moved to 10-7 on the season and are currently second in the Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference with a 6-3 record. They are set to play a double-header at Pasquotank County on Tuesday evening starting at 5 p.m. With the loss, the Aces drop to 8-12, and 6-4 in conference. They host First Flight on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Manteo def. Pasquotank 25-20, 25-20, 26-24: Manteo (7-5, 6-4 NCC) defeated the Panthers (4-7, 2-7 NCC) in a league match Thursday in Elizabeth City.
Pasquotank County’s Emma Bailey had six kills and four aces, while Natalee Meads with six kills and two blocks.
Camden def. Northeastern 25-2, 25-11, 25-10: The Bruins (18-0, 11-0 NCC) swept the Eagles (0-10, 0-8 NCC) in a league match Thursday at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden County’s Peyton Carver had 21 assists, while Sydney Tatum added 13 assists.
Kamryn Nash and Adisyn Russell each posted three digs, Caroline Pait and Tessa Forehand had two digs each, while Carver, Sam Smith and McKayla Knauss each recorded one dig.
Pait, Carver, Tatum and Kenison Parker had five service aces each, Smith and Carlyn Tanis had two aces each, while Forehand had one ace.
Knauss had nine kills, Tanis and Forehand had eight kills each, Parker posted seven kills, Jade Mitchell and Mackenzie Boose had three kills each, while Smith had one kill in the victory.
Perquimans def. Tarboro 25-5, 25-4, 25-9: The Pirates (17-1, 11-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Vikings (3-10, 3-6 FRC) in a conference match Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Albemarle School def. Ridgecroft School 25-12, 25-18, 28-26, 25-12: The Colts (12-5-1, 8-2 Tarheel Independent Conference) defeated the Rams (7-10, 3-6 TIC) in a league match Thursday at Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie.
BOYS SOCCER
Currituck 4, John A. Holmes 0: The Knights (3-5-1, 2-4-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the host Aces (3-8, 0-6 NCC) in a league match Thursday.