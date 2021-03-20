NAGS HEAD — The Currituck County High School boys’ golf team competed with Manteo at Nags Head Links Tuesday.
Currituck won the team competition with a team score of 200.
Manteo shot 236 as a team.
The round was nine holes with par 36.
Currituck’s Jack Eckerd had the low round for the Knights (1-1) with a 43.
Teammates Tyler Sunderlin (45), Makalob Fuller (56) and Marcus Snow (56) rounded out the group of four.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Because of inclement weather Friday, First Flight’s NCHSAA Class 2A second round state playoff match against East Bladen was postponed Friday and is scheduled to be played Saturday at 5 p.m. at First Flight High School.
A limited number of ticket will be available to purchase to attend the game starting at 4:30 p.m. at the field.
Manteo’s second round Class 1A state playoff game against Hobbton was postponed Friday and was rescheduled to be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Manteo High School.
FOOTBALL
Because of inclement weather, Camden County’s road conference game at Manteo was postponed Friday.
The contest was rescheduled to be played Saturday 6 p.m. at Manteo High School.