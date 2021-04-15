BARCO — The Currituck boys tennis team defeated Manteo 6-3 in a non-conference match Tuesday at Currituck County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Currituck (1-3) secured wins in singles from No. 2 Noah Cutler 6-2, 6-4 against Grayson Lewis, No. 3 Cole Menteer 6-1, 6-1 against Caleb Maher, No. 4 Andrew Stevenson 6-0, 6-0 against Taylor Baum, No. 5 Kaden Underwood withdraw by Manteo and No. 6 Wyatt Spencer withdraw by Manteo.
Manteo (1-3) earned a win in No. 1 singles from Colson Walker 6-0, 6-0 against Tyler Sunderlin.
The Knights won their No. 3 doubles match due to a withdrawal by Manteo.
Manteo earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Walker and Lewis 8-0 against Sunderlin and Cutler and No. 2 Maher and Baum 8-2 against Underwood and Spencer.
Northeastern 5, First Flight 4: The Eagles (4-2, 3-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Nighthawks (5-1, 4-1 NCC) in a conference match Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern earned wins in singles from No. 2 Michael Carter 6-3, 6-2 against Max Stabley, No. 3 Wilson Wysor 6-0, 6-1 against Christopher Young-Stone and No. 4 Simeon Hurdle 6-2, 6-3 against Ethan Haskie.
First Flight secured wins in singles from No. 1 James Warner 6-4, 6-4 against Alex Kockler, No. 5 Dylan Johnson 6-2, 6-2 against Brandon Value and No. 6 Cam Summerton 6-1, 6-4 against James Hornthal.
NHS secured the match with victories in doubles by No. 1 Carter and Wysor 8-4 against Warner and Haskie and No. 2 Kockler and Hurdle 8-2 against Stabley and Johnson.
First Flight won the No. 3 doubles match 8-1 with the duo of Summerton and Bert Weddington against Value and Hornthal.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 11, Pasquotank 1: The Knights (4-3, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (0-4, 0-2 NCC) in a league game Tuesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
First Flight 26, Hertford County 0: The Nighthawks (5-1, 4-0 NCC0 defeated the Bears (0-3, 0-1 NCC) in a league game Tuesday at First Flight High School.
Perquimans 12, John A. Holmes 0: The Pirates (4-2, 2-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (2-2, 1-2 AAC) in a league game in six innings Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Carly Elliott led the team by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, Faith Christian went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Kaileigh Nixon went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Bristyl Ridddick had a hit with an RBI.
Kenly Stallings added two hits, Maci Denson (double), Kaitlyn Votava, Morgan Baccus and Lexi Williams each posted a hit in the victory.
Christian pitched four innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs, two walks and struck out seven Edenton batters, while teammate Breanne Shepherd pitched two innings, gave up a hit, no earned runs and struck out two batters.
Ashlee Richardson led Holmes with two hits, while Hannah Pippins and Madison Griffin each hit a double.
Camden 13, Gates 1: The Bruins (5-0, 2-0 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (3-4, 0-3 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday in five innings at the Camden County High School softball field.
According to MaxPreps.com, Gates recorded four hits in the game.
Gates’ Brileigh Turner had a double with an RBI in the game.
Manteo 11, Cape Hatteras 1: Manteo defeated Cape Hatteras in four innings of the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Jill Leary led Manteo with a home run and three RBIs, Sydnee Ballance added two hits with an RBI, while Taryn Booth had two hits with two RBIs.
Abby O’Neal was credited with an RBI for Cape Hatteras.
Manteo’s Emily Williams pitched four innings, gave up three hits, an earned run, a walk and struck out two batters.
Manteo 11, Cape Hatteras 6: Manteo won the second game of the doubleheader in five innings Tuesday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Cape Hatteras’ Lilian Ratliff paced the team with a double and three RBIs, while Emma Del Monte hit a home run.
Manteo’s Gabbi Gregory led the team with two home runs and four RBIs, Booth added two hits with an RBI, Leary had two hits with an RBI, while Ballance had a double and two RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
First Flight 9, Northeastern 0: First Flight (7-0, 4-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Northeastern (1-5-1, 1-3 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Northeastern.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Lauren Montgomery scored three goals, Mia Albright and Sadie Owens scored two goals each, Lily Snow scored a goal, Ava O’Neill scored a goal with two assists and Lexi Foster posted an assist.
First Flight goalkeeper Lilly Riddick secured the win.
FOOTBALL
Northeastern will host Kinston in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A football state playoffs Friday at 7 p.m.
According to the Northeastern High School Twitter profile, tickets will be sold at the gate for $8 each.