NAGS HEAD — Manteo hosted Currituck County for a boys’ golf event Tuesday at Nags Head Links.
Currituck won the competition with a team score of 374. Manteo shot 473 on 18 holes with par 71.
The course yardage was 5,354.
Currituck’s Tyler Sunderlin had the low individual score for the Knights with a 78.
Jack Eckerd (81), Makalob Fuller (107) and Marcus Snow (108) rounded out the group of four golfers for the Knights.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Perquimans 8, Pasquotank 2: The Pirates (2-0) defeated the Panthers (0-3) in a non-conference match Tuesday at Perquimans County Parks and Recreation field in Hertford.
SOFTBALL
John A. Holmes 13, Pasquotank 3: The Aces (1-0) defeated the Panthers (0-2) in six innings in a non-conference game Tuesday at Pasquotank County High School.
Ashlee Richardson led Holmes with a triple and three RBIs, Madison Griffin went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, Sydney Spear went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Reagan Privott, Olivia Hare, Marley Harrell and Sydney Kay Hedgepeth each had an RBI.
Privott, Harrell, Hannah Pippins and Molly Cobb each had two hits in the game.
Cobb pitched five innings, gave up three hits, two earned runs, four walks and registered a strikeout in the win.
Richardson pitched an inning, gave up a hit, an earned run, three walks and struck out one batter.
Bear Grass Charter 4, Perquimans 2: The Bears (1-0) defeated the Pirates (1-1) in a non-conference game Tuesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Bristyl Ridddick, a freshman, led the Pirates with two hits, a double and two RBIs, Kaileigh Nixon had two hits with a double, while Jewel Benton had a hit.
Bear Grass Charter posted seven hits in the game.
Manteo 11, First Flight 1: Manteo (2-1) defeated First Flight (0-1) in five innings of a non-conference game Tuesday at Manteo High School.
Emma Rogers went 2-for-2 with three RBI, Erika Bailey had two RBIs, while Taryn Booth, Emily Williams and Gabbi Gregory each had a hit with an RBI.
Williams pitched five innings, gave up six hits, an earned run, a walk and registered four strikeouts for the win.
Cape Hatteras at Mattamuskeet: Cape Hatteras played Mattamuskeet in two Atlantic 5 Conference games Tuesday at Mattamuskeet.
Cape Hatteras lost the first game 6-4 and won the second game 10-3.