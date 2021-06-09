BARCO — The Currituck County High School wrestling team defeated Manteo 51-24 in a non-conference match Tuesday at Currituck County High School.
According to TrackWrestling.com, Currituck earned wins from Marshall Cooper (106 pounds) by forfeit, Jacob Bennett (113 pounds) by forfeit, Brooke Zak (120 pounds) by forfeit, Samuel Hodge (126 pounds) by forfeit, Mathew Lieberman (132 pounds) by forfeit, Noah Walker (138 pounds) by fall against Kamilah Brooks, Ethan Binckley (152 pounds) by a 7-0 decision against Aldo Herrera, Cameron Bodner (170 pounds) by forfeit and Jeffery Klugh (285 pounds) by fall against Nick Brewster.
Manteo secured victories from Emmanuel Tadeo Perez (145 pounds) by fall against Dalton Gay, Cody Weaver (160 pounds) by forfeit, Logan Davis (182 pounds) by fall against Grayson Richardson and Caden Clark (220 pounds) by fall against Austin Taylor.
BASEBALL
Perquimans 7, John A. Holmes 3: Perquimans (11-2, 7-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Holmes (11-2, 5-2 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday at Hicks Field in Edenton.
With the win, the Pirates secured the outright Albemarle Athletic Conference regular season championship.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Macon Winslow had a double with three RBIs, Colby Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, Avery Biggs went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Dylan Cox had a hit, Jacob Meads was credited with an RBI, while Landon Gregory had a hit.
Tanner Thach got the start on the mound for Perquimans and went seven innings, gave up three hits, three runs, no earned runs, three walks and registered eight strikeouts for the win.
Gates 2, Camden 0: Gates (5-7, 2-5 AAC) defeated Camden (2-10, 1-6 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday at Camden County High School Tuesday.
First Flight 11, Currituck 0: First Flight (12-0, 9-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Currituck (9-2, 5-2 NCC) in five innings of a league game Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
With the win, the Nighthawks secured the conference regular season championship.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Noah Smeltzer went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Cole Eldridge, Porter Braddy, Jack Gibson, Colby Evans and Noah Kinnisten each had a hit.
Braddy pitched four innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs, two walks and struck out nine batters for the win.
Greer Farr pitched an inning of relief for First Flight and did not give up a run, a hit, one walk and posted two strikeouts.
Northeastern 10, Pasquotank 0: The Eagles (4-6-1, 4-5 NCC) defeated the Panthers (2-8, 2-6 NCC) in five innings of a league game Tuesday at Northeastern High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern’s Jordan Winslow pitched five innings, did not give up a hit, nor a run, two walks and posted four strikeouts to earn the win.
Blake Doughtie led NHS at the plate by going 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, Eric Jones went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Logan Overman had a hit with an RBI, Carter Stevenson had a double with two runs scored and an RBI.
Ifriam Sharp had a hit with a run scored and an RBI, Christian Wolfen had a hit with a run scored and an RBI, Cayden Dudley posted a double with two runs scored and an RBI, while Winslow had a double with two runs scored and an RBI in the victory.
Pasquotank is scheduled to play at Bertie on Thursday.
Hertford County vs. Currituck County: Currituck hosted Hertford County for a doubleheader June 1 at Carlton Elliott Field at Currituck County High School.
Currituck won the first game 14-3.
Hertford County secured a 3-0 lead after ½ inning.
Currituck responded with seven runs in the bottom of the second and seven runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Currituck’s Ethan Thomas went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Noah Simpson had an RBI, while Dylan Sunderlin and Logan Faulkner each had an RBI.
Currituck won the second game 11-0. The Knights were the road team in the second game.