BARCO — The Currituck County varsity football team ended its spring 2021 season with a matchup against rival First Flight on Saturday.
It was a banner day for Currituck, but especially for Traveon Powell.
Powell, a senior running back, had a standout game as Currituck defeated First Flight 50-16 inside Knights Stadium at Currituck County High School.
The game was initially scheduled to be played Friday, April 9, but inclement weather Friday evening led to the game to be postponed to Saturday morning with an 11 a.m. kickoff.
Despite the final score, Currituck (3-2, 1-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) and First Flight (2-4, 0-3 NCC) were in a tight game early in the third quarter of the conference game.
Currituck led 23-8 at halftime, but on its second possession of the third quarter, First Flight quarterback Porter Braddy connected with running back Cullen McNinch on a pass play near midfield.
McNinch, a senior, broke multiple tackle attempts by Currituck defenders and sprinted into the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown.
Braddy connected with Kenneth Lokie on the two-point conversion attempt to trim the Currituck lead to 23-16 with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter.
From that point, Currituck took away any hopes of a First Flight win.
On the ensuing possession, Powell, who was helped by his offensive line, was able to churn out positive yards against the First Flight defense.
Currituck’s Eric Newman had important plays running and receiving on the drive.
The Knights capped the drive on a Powell 14-yard touchdown run to increase their lead to 29-16 with 1:26 left in the third.
Following a short drive by the Nighthawks on offense, the Knights got the ball back and took advantage of a pass interference penalty against First Flight on third down.
The penalty gave Currituck a first down and moved the ball to midfield.
On the next play, Powell sliced through the First Flight defense and scored on a 50-yard touchdown run.
Currituck starting quarterback Makegan Piorkowski added the two-point conversion run to increase the Currituck lead to 37-16 early in the fourth quarter.
The Currituck defense added big plays in the fourth quarter as Newman, a junior, intercepted a pass.
The interception led to a Powell 49-yard touchdown run to give Currituck a 43-16 lead.
On the next First Flight possession, Noah Simpson, a junior, intercepted a First Flight pass and returned the interception for a touchdown for a 50-16 lead.
Currituck defensive end James Sarsfield deflected the First Flight pass attempt that allowed Simpson to secure the interception.
The Currituck defense and special teams forced and recovered multiple fumbles in the game.
Late in the game, Collin Mann had an interception on defense for the Knights when First Flight attempted a running back pass to its quarterback.
The Knights were off and running in the first half.
On its opening possession, Currituck was able to mix the run and pass.
Currituck got three breaks on the drive.
The first was a defensive pass interference penalty against First Flight on second-and-20, which allowed the Knights to advance the ball 15 yards.
The second was on fourth-and-3 at the Nighthawks 45-yard line.
Currituck was ready to punt the ball, but the snap was mishandled.
Currituck’s Cole Price, a senior, was the punter.
He was able to pick up the ball, run to his right and gained 10 yards and a first down.
Powell continued to secure positive yards on the drive, but on a run near the goal line, Powell stretched out the ball to score the touchdown, but First Flight defender Taylor Beasley forced Powell to fumble.
Teammate and offensive lineman Robert Rogers recovered the fumble at the 1-yard line.
On the next play, Piorkowski, a junior, ran the ball into the end zone for the touchdown.
First Flight blocked the point after touchdown kick, but Currituck led 6-0 with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, a First Flight player fumbled the ball.
As soon as he collected the ball, Currituck senior Jacob Kolar knocked the ball out again.
Ryan Fisher recovered the fumble for the Knights.
The First Flight defense was able to limit the damage as Simpson connected on a 28-yard field goal to increase the Currituck lead to 9-0.
First Flight appeared to have a promising drive, but after a run by First Flight’s Johmar Gonzalez, a group of Currituck defenders began reaching for the ball.
Price was able to rip the ball out of Gonzalez’s grip for a fumble. Simpson was on the spot to recover the football and advance the ball up the field.
Starting from its own 18-yard line, Currituck moved the ball with running plays.
The 11-play drive ended on a Powell 11-yard touchdown run to increase the Currituck lead to 16-0 with 10:11 in the second quarter.
The Currituck defense forced First Flight to punt on its next drive. On the first play from scrimmage, Powell broke free for a 42-yard touchdown to give Currituck a 23-0 lead.
Powell finished the game with 27 carries for 321 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He added three tackles and a sack as a defensive back in the game.
Late in the first half, First Flight added a 30-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Jace Porrata along with a two-point conversion pass by Braddy to Gonzalez to trim the deficit to 23-8 at halftime.
Currituck ends its season with a winning overall record for the third consecutive season under head coach Paul Bossi.
Bossi took over the program in 2018.