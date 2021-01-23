KERNERSVILLE — Currituck County and First Flight had athletes compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A cross country state championship meet Friday afternoon.
The competition was held at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, there were two sections of races in the boys’ meet and two sections of races in the girls’ meet.
All runs were 5,000 meters.
In the girls’ meet, Currituck’s Hailee Reinke, a senior, finished 51st overall with a time of 23 minutes, 21.46 seconds in a field that featured 94 runners.
First Flight’s Lucy Stecher, a freshman, finished sixth overall with a time of 19:50.85. She was the only athlete from First Flight to place in the top 10.
North Lincoln’s Angie Allen, a senior, won the 2A girls’ individual state championship with a time of 18:05.50, Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins was second overall (19:23.93), Croatan’s Navaya Zales placed third (19:30.96), Carrboro’s Hannah Preisser was fourth (19:36.77) and Franklin’s Dylan Garcia placed fifth overall (19:39.24).
First Flight’s Maddy Wagner (24th, 21:07.03), Chloe Wienert (27th, 21:36.98), Tatum Dermatas (29th, 21:45.15), Lily Snow (47th, 22:57.92) and Paulina Goping (80th, 25:28.38) all helped the Nighthawks score points in the team competition.
North Lincoln won the 2A girls’ team state championship with 42 points.
Lake Norman Charter School was second with 62 points, Carrboro placed third with 84 points, First Flight was fourth with 99 points, while Croatan was fifth with 144 points.
Brevard was sixth with 151 points, West Stanly was seventh with 165 points, West Stokes was eighth with 201 points, South Rowan was ninth with 232 points, Providence Grove took 10th place with 285 points, Roanoke Rapids was 11th with 290 points, while Washington was 12th with 313 points.
In the boys’ competition, First Flight’s Tyler Sylvia, a senior, finished fifth overall with a time of 16:17.30.
Atkins’ Walter Sellers, a senior, won the boys’ 2A individual state championship with a time of 15:40.86.
North Lincoln’s Miles Phillips (15:51.39) and Jacob Scott (15:54.64) placed second and third respectively.
Croatan’s Elliott Kleckner finished fourth overall (16:00.34).
First Flight’s Warner Campbell (16th, 16:54.27), Max Bowlin (25th, 17:19.13), Henry Stecher (32nd, 17:45.05), Colin Byard (36th, 17:52.34), Jackson Hannon (48th, 18:17.16) and Devon Coughlin (69th, 19:18.49) scored points for the Nighthawks in the boys’ team competition.
One hundred athletes competed in the boys’ competition.
North Lincoln won the 2A boys’ team state championship with 40 points.
Atkins was second with 79 points, Croatan was third with 89 points, First Flight was fourth with 100 points and South Rowan was fifth with 151 points.
Franklin placed sixth overall with 151 points, Carrboro was seventh with 155 points, Brevard placed eighth with 199 points, Oak Grove placed ninth with 209 points, Durham School of the Arts finished 10th with 222 points.
South Lenoir was 11th with 342 points and Providence Grove finished 12th with 349 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Perquimans 80, Bear Grass Charter 48: The Pirates (3-1) defeated the Bears (4-2) in a non-conference game Thursday night at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Kameron Hall led Perquimans with 23 points, EJ Gatling Jr. followed with 17 points, A’ Marion Hunter scored 14 points, while Nasir Parker had nine points in the victory.
The Pirates used pressure defense for much of the game, which led the Bears to commit turnovers.
Perquimans led 38-20 at halftime. Bear Grass Charter was held to six points in the first quarter and nine points in the fourth quarter.
Perquimans is set to return to play Tuesday with an Albemarle Athletic Conference game against visiting Manteo.
John A. Holmes 67, Camden 38: The Bruins (2-3, 0-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) lost the league game to the Aces (3-0, 1-0 AAC) Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Charlie Pippen led Camden with 11 points and seven rebounds, Jaden Clark followed with seven points, three steals and a rebound, Shane Chappell scored six points, Dasani Parker and Isaiah Hill scored four points each, while Andre Barnett and Jordan Cooper scored three points each.
GOLF
The Tarheel Youth Golf Association and the Carolinas Golf Association named the athletes who were selected to the 2020 North Carolina All-State golf teams.
The teams include 30 male and 30 female athletes who were selected to either the first, second or third team.
Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills was selected to the girls’ all-state first team.
According to the golf associations, the all-state teams, honors those junior golfers who have had the most success in amateur and junior golf events at the local, state, regional and national levels over the past 12 months.
Schuster, a senior at First Flight High School, signed to join the Clemson University women’s golf team in November.
Schuster is a three-time NCHSAA Class 1A/2A girls’ golf state champion.
Schuster is set to complete her prep golf career this spring.
The NCHSAA girls’ golf season was moved from fall 2020 to spring 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.