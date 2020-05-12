For at least one more night, students at Currituck County High School had a chance to be together.
Riding in their vehicles, students took part in the “Light the Knight” student recognition ceremony on Friday night at the high school.
In order to comply with social distancing and other guidelines during the current COVID-19 pandemic, students were escorted in their vehicles from the Currituck YMCA in a caravan to the high school.
During the recognition that included around 100 vehicles, some students waved through a vehicle window or sun roof as parents, teachers, coaches and school district administrators cheered them on as they passed.
The course for the ceremony entered the campus, went past Knights Stadium, which is where track and field meets are held, then past the tennis courts and soccer field.
The caravan then went around nearby Currituck County Middle School to the back of the complex where the high school’s baseball and softball fields are located.
On each field’s scoreboard, a variation of 2020 was displayed to honor the seniors in the class of 2020.
Five senior students at Currituck were asked two questions: what they enjoyed about Friday’s recognition and what they enjoyed about being a student at Currituck County High School.
Jackson Gay is a varsity baseball player who was the leader of Currituck’s student section at sporting events. He plans to continue his baseball career at University of Virginia at Wise.
“What I enjoyed most about the ceremony on Friday was how much support the spring senior athletes received from the community, to see how many people showed up is something I’ll never forget!”
“I enjoyed everything, there is so much that I’m thankful for that Currituck has provided me, from the community as a whole, the lifelong friendships I have made, to the countless memories on the baseball field. There’s too much to choose from, I enjoyed every second at Currituck.”
Sydney MacDonald is a track athlete on the girls’ track and field team. She plans to continue her track and field career at the University of Mount Olive.
“I mostly enjoyed being reunited with not only my friends... but I also got to be united with the community as a whole and see the amount of love we really have in our county.”
“Being a student at our high school is different from other areas in the state because we have six elementary schools that come together into one high school and I really enjoyed this because it allowed me to meet new people while still having the people I grew up with by my side. I also really enjoy being a student at CCHS because I know everyone and everyone knows me so I feel like I have meaning in the school and the school has meaning to me.”
Whitney Shilling is a volleyball and girls’ soccer player as well as a member of the student athletic training staff.
“I enjoyed how many people were there to support us and it was very heart touching that so many people in our county recognized what we will he missing out on.”
“I enjoyed the teachers who were always super caring for everyone and all of the memories I had playing sports and helping Mrs. Phelps on the football field.”
Ryan Engelhard is a boys’ track and field athlete, band member and ROTC cadet who will be going to the United States Naval Academy next year.
“It was great to see the amount of support the high school athletes have; the turnout was much larger than I imagined and it was nice to see the community come out to celebrate.”
“I really enjoyed the location of CCHS; we have a nice rural community and we’re not far from the beaches or the surrounding cities. The great location allowed for great memories here.”
Cannon Pickell is a baseball player who plans to continue his baseball career at the University of North Carolina.
“I enjoyed being able to see many of the teachers, administrators, and coaches from my time here, as well as being able to see some of my friends for the first time since quarantine began. I thought it was really nice that we were being given some type of celebration since we lost out on our last spring sports season.”
“My four years as a student at CCHS has given me many memories and friendships that will stay with me the rest of my life. I am going to miss playing on the baseball team with some of my best friends.”
For Currituck County High School athletic director Todd Parker, the recognition was a way to honor their students.
“We wanted to pay tribute to our seniors; our class of 2020 as well as our spring athletes,” Parker said.
He added that no athlete envisioned the spring season would end in March.
“We wanted to let them know that even though the season ended early, we have not forgotten them,” Parker said. “Especially to all in the class of 2020, we didn’t want them to think they were forgotten.”
The coronavirus pandemic led to schools across the nation to close in mid-March.
Since the closure, most schools adopted remote learning via the internet for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
The ceremony was a way for the school district to recognize seniors along with spring athletes who had their seasons ended because of the pandemic.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association suspended spring sports on March 13, then canceled its spring season on April 24.
Currituck — a member of the NCHSAA — sponsored boys’ and girls’ track and field, boys’ golf, girls’ soccer, baseball, softball and boys’ tennis this spring.
Parker was appreciative of the support from the community and thanked the Currituck County Sheriff’s and the Currituck County Fire departments for escorting the caravan from the YMCA to the high school.