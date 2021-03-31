MOYOCK — The Currituck County boys golf team hosted First Flight and Hertford County in a Northeastern Coastal Conference meet at Eagle Creek Golf Club Monday afternoon.
First Flight won the team competition with 358.
Currituck was second with 381 and Hertford County was third with 413.
The course was 18 holes, par 72 with yardage at 6,552.
Hertford County’s Grayson Waterfield had the best round individually with a 77.
Currituck’s Jack Eckerd shot a 78, while teammate Tyler Sunderlin posted an 88.
Currituck’s Makalob Fuller and Hertford County’s Davis Owens each shot 99.
Hertford County’s Gage King posted a 111, while Currituck’s Marcus Snow shot 116.
First Flight’s Ross Sullivan led the Nighthawks with an 83.
Hunter Braithwaite (90), Nick Bernard (92), Key Lige (93) and Kurt Felthousen (113) rounded out the golfers for the Nighthawks.
The lowest four scores were calculated for the First Flight team score.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 3, Camden 1: The Aces (5-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-4, 0-1 AAC) in a conference match Monday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart scored two goals, Carson Ray scored a goal, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made eight saves on nine shots on goal for the win.
Manteo 6, Perquimans 0: The Pirates (2-1, 0-1 AAC) lost the league game to Manteo (1-4, 1-0 AAC) Monday at Manteo High School.
Manteo’s Angelica Landazuri scored three goals, Amy Rios Tovar and Keylin Zavala each scored, Cici Lowe posted a goal with an assist.
Hannah Hogan and Emma Ortega each had an assist, while goalkeeper Montanta Miller made seven saves for the shutout win.
First Flight 9, Northeastern 0: The Nighthawks (4-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (0-3-1, 0-1 NCC) in a conference match Monday at First Flight.
BOYS TENNIS
Manteo 5, John A. Holmes 4: Manteo (1-2, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (0-2, 0-1 AAC) in a league match Monday at Manteo.
Manteo’s Colson Walker (No. 1 singles; 6-1, 6-1), Grayson Lewis (No. 2 singles; 6-3, 6-2) Trenton Phillips (No. 4 singles; 4-6, 6-6[7-2], 0-0[10-7], Lewis and Walker (No. 1 doubles; 8-0) and Phillips and Caleb Maher (No. 2 doubles; 8-4) earned wins.