BARCO — Northeastern and Currituck County split a baseball doubleheader Friday on Carlton Elliott Field at Currituck County High School.
Game 1, Currituck 9, Northeastern 2: Northeastern was the road team in Game 1. NHS’ Eric Jones began the game with a leadoff walk. He advanced to second on a steal. On a throw to third base, the ball got away, which allowed Jones to score to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Currituck responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two out and runners on base, Currituck’s Spencer Simpson delivered a single to left field to score a run to tie the game 1-1.
Northeastern starting pitcher Blake Doughtie pitched four effective innings, but in the bottom of the fifth inning, he began to struggle.
Consecutive walks by Doughtie ended his outing. He went four innings, gave up three hits, three runs, two earned runs and posted a strikeout.
With Northeastern’s relief pitcher in the game, Currituck scored five runs in the inning to take a 6-1 lead.
The key hit of the inning was a bases-clearing three RBI double by Crile Crisler. AJ Bartolotta had an RBI hit in the inning.
Northeastern scored a run in the top of the sixth on an error.
The Knights added three runs in the sixth inning to increase their advantage to 9-2.
Currituck starting pitcher Caleb Dennis pitched six innings, gave up five hits, two runs, no earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts for the win.
Ethan Thomas pitched a scoreless seventh inning and registered three strikeouts for Currituck.
Game 2, Northeastern 4, Currituck 3: Northeastern got a standout pitching performance from sophomore Jordan Winslow.
Northeastern was the designated home team in Game 2. In the bottom of the second inning, the Eagles began a two-out rally.
A single by Deandre Proctor and a walk to Christian Wolfen put runners on base. Ifriam Sharp hit a single to center field, which scored a run from second base to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead.
Eric Jones followed with an RBI single to right field to increase the advantage to 2-0.
Currituck’s Braden Williams began the top of the third inning with a single. Williams advanced to second base on a wild pitch.
With one out, Ethan Thomas hit a fly ball to center field. The Northeastern defender appeared to lose the ball which fell for a hit. Williams scored on the play to trim the Northeastern lead to 2-1.
The Eagles began the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk to Proctor. On a swinging bunt by Christian Wolfen, the throw to first base by the Currituck pitcher was off target. The error allowed Proctor to score and moved Wolfen to third base.
NHS had a 3-1 lead. Jones then executed a squeeze bunt to score Wolfen to up the advantage to 4-1.
The Knights responded in the top of the sixth inning. With runners at second and third base, Currituck’s Dylan Sunderlin hit a sacrifice fly to score a run to cut the Northeastern lead to 4-2.
Currituck added another run on a Northeastern error to trim the deficit to 4-3.
In the top of the seventh inning, Winslow hit a batter to begin the frame, but recorded a strikeout and a force out at second base for the second out. The catch by Jones prevented the Knights from scoring a run.
After the second out, Winslow had to exit the game because of pitch count restrictions.
Winslow pitched 6 ⅔ innings, posted four strikeouts, gave up three hits, three runs, two earned runs and four walks for the win.
Cayden Dudley went to the mound and got the final out for the Eagles on a great catch in the outfield by Jones in right center field to end the game.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern earned its first win against Currituck since a 5-2 win on April 11, 2017.
The result ended a nine-game losing streak to Currituck. The teams did not play in spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Malcolm Shields, sports editor
First Flight 10, Bertie 0: The Nighthawks (7-0, 4-0 NCC) defeated the Falcons (1-6, 0-4 NCC) in a league game Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Bertie had two hits in the game.
Manteo 7, Camden 2: Manteo 2-6, 2-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (1-6, 1-3 AAC) in a league game Friday at Manteo High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Andy Woodson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Wyn Wheeler and Gage Tolson each had a hit with an RBI.
Manteo’s Trey Pearce pitched 5 ⅓ innings, gave up a hit, a run, no earned runs, three walks and posted seven strikeouts.
Woodson pitched a scoreless inning and gave up no hits, and no walks, while Will Waughtel pitched ⅔ inning, giving up two hits, one earned run and a walk.
John A. Holmes 11, Southern Wake Academy 0: The Aces (7-0) defeated the Lions (2-5) in a non-conference game in Holly Springs Friday.
CHEERLEADING
Currituck County and Northeastern competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Individual competition Saturday at Southern Alamance High School in Graham.
Currituck County competed in the Small Varsity Non-Tumble D2 competition. The Knights won the competition with 76.10 points.
Currituck secured the state championship in the competition.
Maiden was second with 67.90 points, Forbush was third with 65.90, Lincoln Charter was fourth with 60.10 and North Stokes was fifth with 50.30.
Northeastern participated in the Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day D2 competition. The Eagles placed third with 57.50 points. West Columbus won the competition with 67.00 points, Goldsboro was second with 64.50 points, St. Pauls was fourth with 54.50 points and West Stanly was fifth with 46.50 points.
BASKETBALL
The North Carolina Coaches Association released the selections for the 2021 All-Star Game July 19 in Greensboro Coliseum.
Hertford County High School senior Daylan Askew was selected to play in the game for The East men’s all-star team.
Askew, a 6-foot-4 guard, was the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year in boys basketball in winter 2021.