BARCO — It was a nail-biting finish to the fall 2021 edition of the Byrd Bowl football game on Friday night.
Currituck County needed a last-minute defensive stop to defeat Camden County 27-26 inside Knights Stadium on the campus of Currituck County High School.
Camden (2-3, 1-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) led the conference game 26-7 at halftime.
In the second half, Currituck (2-3, 1-1 NCC) flipped a switch from its difficult first half output.
The Knights, a Class 3A program, scored 20 unanswered points in the second half; with the game-winning points scored late in the fourth quarter.
The game-winning drive for the Knights was set up by their defense.
The Currituck defense stopped the Camden offense on fourth-and-1 at the Camden 40-yard line with 5:12 in the game.
On the ensuing drive on third-and-7, Currituck wide receiver Carmillo Burton broke free and was brought down at the Camden 19-yard line for a first down.
Currituck quarterback Makegan Piorkowski capped the drive on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:04 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game 26-26.
Currituck placekicker Noah Simpson added the point-after-touchdown kick to give the Knights a 27-26 lead.
Camden, a Class 2A program, still had a chance to leave Currituck with the win and the Byrd Bowl trophy for the first time since the 2015 season.
Camden started its next offensive drive on its own 25-yard line.
On second down, Camden quarterback J’ron Pendleton completed a short pass to the 29-yard line.
On third down, Pendleton completed a pass to senior Devin Bell for a first down to the Camden 43-yard line with 1:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Pendleton, a sophomore, completed a pass to senior wide receiver Andre Barnett, who ran an out and deep route to get open, to the Currituck 30-yard line with 59 seconds in the game.
On third-and-5, a Pendleton pass was nearly intercepted by a Currituck defender, but the ball was dropped for an incomplete pass with 43 seconds left.
On fourth down, Pendleton ran for a first down and was tackled at the Currituck 17-yard line with 34 seconds left.
Camden threw the ball to the ground on first down to stop the game clock with 32 seconds remaining.
Currituck got the stop it needed on defense with an interception on a roll out pass with 17 seconds left.
Currituck began its comeback bid in the second half.
The Knights received the opening kickoff of the third quarter and ended the drive on a Piorkowski run that was designed as a quarterback sneak on third-and-1, but led to an 8-yard touchdown run with 9:05 in the third quarter. Camden blocked the PAT kick, to preserve a 26-13 lead.
Camden would move the ball inside the Currituck 30-yard line, but the Bruins were called for a holding penalty.
Facing a third-and-20 from the Currituck 32-yard line, the Bruins completed a 5-yard pass to lead to a fourth-and-15 from the 27-yard line.
On fourth down, Pendleton’s pass attempt into the end zone was broken up in the end zone for an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs with 1:49 in the third quarter.
Currituck had consecutive big runs to move the ball into Camden territory.
On second-and-goal from the Camden 7-yard line, a Piorkowski sweep run to the left of the formation led to a touchdown.
Currituck trimmed the Camden lead to 26-20 with 11:54 in the fourth quarter.
The Currituck defense stopped the Camden offense on fourth-and-4 with 10:27 remaining in the fourth quarter to force a turnover on downs.
It was a great start to the game for Camden.
At the Currituck 9-yard line, Pendleton rolled out to his left and ran for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:52 in the first quarter.
After a missed Currituck field goal, Pendleton connected with Barnett, who ran past the Currituck secondary, for an 80-yard touchdown pass and catch with 2:40 in the quarter.
The Bruins held a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Piorkowski connected with Burton for a touchdown pass. Noah Simpson added the point after touchdown kick to trim the Camden lead to 14-7 with 9:18 in the second quarter.
Camden appeared to break free for a potential touchdown, but the Camden player fumbled the football. Currituck recovered the football at its own 15-yard line with 9:04 in the second.
The Bruins defense forced a Currituck punt.
On fourth-and-3 at the Currituck 18-yard line, Jaden Clark took the handoff from Pendleton and made a defender miss for a touchdown run.
Currituck blocked the PAT kick, but the Bruins increased their lead to 20-7 with 4:54 in the second quarter.
The Currituck offense went for it on fourth-and-11, but Piorkowski’s pass was broken up for an incomplete pass and a Currituck turnover on downs with 1:56 in the second quarter.
The Bruins took over on offense near midfield.
Important penalties against the Knights moved the ball inside the Currituck 15-yard line with 59 seconds to go.
On first-and-goal from the Currituck 2-yard line, Pendleton was just able to pitch the ball to Clark who made a defender miss for a touchdown run with 14 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The PAT was not converted by the Bruins, but Camden held a 26-7 lead late in the first half.
As time expired in the second quarter, a Piorkowski pass down the field was incomplete, but Camden was called for pass interference.
The ball was moved to the Currituck 44-yard line and the Knights were given another play before halftime.
Camden put an exclamation point on its first half performance as Barnett intercepted a Currituck pass.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Pendleton completed 10-of-15 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.
Clark led the Bruins with 16 carries for 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Bell followed with 13 rushes for 77 rushing yards, while Pendleton had nine rushes for 38 rushing yards and a touchdown run.
Barnett led Camden with six catches for 178 yards, a touchdown catch. His longest catch was the 80-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.
Bell added four catches for 61 yards.
Bell also recovered a fumble on defense.
Clark paced Camden on defense with 12 total tackles, while Bell, David Neal and Jayce McFadden had nine total tackles each.
Currituck and Camden are scheduled to play conference games in Dare County this Friday, Oct. 1 as Currituck goes to play old rival Manteo, while Camden visits First Flight.
Hertford County 48, Pasquotank County 0: The Bears (4-1, 2-0 NCC) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-3, 0-2 NCC) in a conference matchup Friday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
Up next, Hertford County travels to Elizabeth City to play Northeastern in a matchup of undefeated teams in the Northeastern Coastal Conference, while Pasquotank hosts Edenton’s John A. Holmes.
South Creek at Perquimans County: The game between the Four Rivers Conference teams scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24 on Ward Field at Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford was not played.
Earlier in the week, it was announced by Riverside High School that its upcoming game in Williamston against Washington County was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within Washington County.
Washington County’s last game before the postponement was against South Creek on Sept. 17.
Riverside rescheduled and played Farmville Central on Friday, Sept. 24.
Perquimans is scheduled to continue Four Rivers Conference action this Friday, Oct. 1 at Riverside.
First Flight 27, Manteo 8: The Nighthawks (2-2, 1-1 NCC) defeated Manteo (0-5, 0-2 NCC) in a conference game Friday night at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
With the win, First Flight, a Class 3A team, retains the Marlin Bowl trophy from its rival Manteo, a Class 2A program.