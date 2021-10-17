BARCO — The Currituck County High School varsity football team defeated Pasquotank County 56-8 in a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup Friday at Currituck County High School.
Friday’s game was part of Currituck’s homecoming festivities.
The Knights led the 42-8 at halftime.
According to MaxPreps.com, Currituck (4-4, 3-2 NCC), was led offensively by Ryan Fisher, who had 14 carries for 290 yards and five touchdown runs. Fisher, a junior running back, had a 2-yard catch in the game.
Damon Gerres, a running back, had four rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Makegan Piorkowski had a 1-yard touchdown run, Elijah Binckley posted 24 rushing yards on three carries, Eric Newman had 23 rushing yards, Damon Duke hand 10 rushing yards and RJ Seymore posted two rushing yards.
The Knights tallied 382 rushing yards in the win.
Piorkowski completed 3 of 8 passes for 28 yards and a touchdown, while Gerres had a 20-yard touchdown catch, and Duke added a 6-yard catch in the win.
Both teams are in action this Friday, Oct. 22 as Pasquotank (0-6, 0-5 NCC) hosts Class 3A program First Flight, while Currituck, a Class 2A program, hosts conference leading and Class 2A program Northeastern.
John A. Holmes 62, First Flight 0: The Aces (5-2, 4-1 NCC) defeated the Nighthawks (2-5, 1-4 NCC) in a league game Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
The Class 2A Aces host Class 2A Camden County in a conference game this Friday, Oct. 22 in Edenton.
Hertford County 54, Camden 14: The Bears (6-2, 4-1 NCC) defeated the Bruins (3-5, 2-3 NCC) in a league game Friday at Camden County High School in Camden.
Hertford County returns to play this Friday, Oct. 22 at Manteo in a league game.
BOYS SOCCER
Jacksonville Christian Academy 12, Victory Christian 4: The Conquerors (14-3) defeated the Eagles (7-5-1) in the opening round game of the NCCAA 1A boys soccer tournament Friday afternoon at Victory Christian School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Jacksonville Christian’s Paul Albaugh IV and Caleb Morton each scored three goals with two assists, while Brady Rice scored two goals with three assists.
Victory Christian 7, Suffolk Christian Academy (Va.), 3: The Eagles (8-5-1) defeated the Crusaders (3-9-1) in the NCCAA 1A boys soccer tournament third place match on Saturday at Victory Christian School in Elizabeth City.
Rock Church (Va.) 3, Jacksonville Christian Academy 1: The Lions (10-1) of Franklin, Virginia, defeated the Conquerors (14-3) in the NCCAA 1A boys soccer tournament championship game Saturday at Victory Christian School in Elizabeth City.
Jacksonville Christian’s Aaron Ortega scored, while Caleb Morton assisted on the goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Victory Christian def. Jacksonville Christian Academy: The Eagles (14-3) defeated the Conquerors (3-9) in three sets of an opening round match of the NCCAA 1A volleyball tournament Friday at Victory Christian School in Elizabeth City.