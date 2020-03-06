DURHAM — The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 16th – 20th at BB&T Ballpark (Home of the Charlotte Knights), UNC Charlotte & Central Cabarrus High School.
The High School Baseball Showcase will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina Regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.
The coaches have been selected for each regional team and are listed below with their high school in parentheses and the head coach listed first:
Region 1 – Buck Edmundson (Fike), Justin Roberson (Perquimans Co.), Justin Hill (Currituck) & Cameron Ramsey
Region 2 – Dustin Medlin (North Brunswick), Jason King (Rosewood), Robert Kravitz (Arendell Parrott) & Nick Raynor (Topsail)
Region 3 – Zach Boraski (Fuquay-Varina), Granville Gehris (Cary), Bryan Tuck (Chapel Hill) & Aaron Parnell (South Johnston)
Region 4 – Lance Honeycutt (Harnett Central), Matthew Hunt (St. Pauls), Sandy Thorndyke (Fairmont) & Jarrod Britt (Cape Fear)
Region 5 – Clark Erskine (McMichael), Andy Harper (High Point Central), Keith Walker (Glenn) & William Hardin (Page)
Region 6 – Alex Leonhardt (Burns), Terry Tucker (South Stanly), Windell Robertson (Cox Mill) & John Markley (West Lincoln)
Region 7 – Bradley Rudisill (Davie County), Derrick Wishon (North Iredell) & Drew Ward (West Wilkes)
Region 8 – Tony Wall (Chase), Scotty Ruff (Rosman), Dylan Jones (Erwin) & Chad Fowler (R-S Central)
Only high school varsity players (2021, 2022, & 2023 graduates) are eligible to participate. To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates & locations, or for other general information on the High School Baseball Showcase, please visit www.poweradestategames.org.
The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Charlotte region. The 34th annual Powerade State Games begin on May 30th and conclude on June 28th, hosting competitions in Charlotte, Concord, Cornelius, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Mooresville, and Pineville. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.
The Powerade State Games Athlete Party will be held on June 26th inside of the Atrium Health Dome, the brand-new Indoor Practice Facility of the Carolina Panthers! Party plans include interactive inflatables, games for kids & adults, assorted sports demonstrations, mascot appearances, and free gifts for all athletes. These gifts include an official Powerade State Games drawstring bag, Powerade State Games towel, Powerade Water Bottle and $10 to any Dick’s Sporting Goods store!
Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.