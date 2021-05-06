BARCO — Led by the complete game, shutout pitching of Addyson Romanczyk, and the timely hitting of Gracey Capps, the Currituck Knights defeated East Bladen 3-0 in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state softball playoffs.
The fast moving pitcher’s duel was played on the Currituck home field in Barco, and completed just prior to a strong thunderstorm that swept through the Albemarle area.
Romanczyk, known as “Addy” by her teammates, was in complete control. She gave up only two base hits, struck out seven, and did not issue a base on balls. Currituck head coach Karen Booker had no reservations about starting the freshman in a playoff game.
“I like to pitch her in the big games,” said Booker. “We then can put a better defensive lineup on the field. We have a young team, four freshmen in the starting lineup, and when she pitches I can put my players in positions where they are most effective.”
At first glance, you wonder if the 5’ 1”, 111 pounds.
Romanczyk can throw hard enough to fool opposing batters. However, after you see her whistle in a few strikes knee high on the outside corner, that initial impression is quickly dispelled. Addy has a deep dip in the first part of her forward motion which has a specific purpose.
“The dip gets me to stay low, and use my legs to drive through the pitch. It really helps to increase my velocity. I was a little nervous staring my first playoff game, but after a few pitches I settled in, and the butterflies went away. The team played great defense behind me.”
Romancyzk retired the first seven Eagle batters she faced before East Bladen batter Carlie West lofted a short fly ball to left. Currituck left fielder Regan Parker raced in and nearly made a diving shoestring catch, but the ball dropped safely for the first Eagle hit. The runner stayed at first, as Romancyzk struck out the next batter with a perfect change up, and the next hitter lined out to Parker, who was perfectly positioned.
East Bladen pitcher Kayleigh Raynor was also effective, but the Knights finally broke through in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Romancyzk helped her own cause with a single to centerfield. Elizabeth Hewitt followed with a bunt single, just beating the throw of the Eagle catcher. After a flyout to left field for the second out, first baseman Gracey Capps stepped up to the plate. The Currituck junior came through in the clutch, lacing a line drive to centerfield. The base hit got by the East Bladen outfielder and both baserunners scored.
With the lead, Romancyzk worked quickly. In the fourth inning, she benefited from a nice stop and throw by third baseman Miranda Shields, and then a diving catch of a foul pop by catcher Kylee Schojan. In the fifth, she retired the side in order, and in the sixth, she set the Eagles [7-7] down with just five pitches.
Currituck added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Capps led of with a booming double to the fence in right field. Two outs later, Shields singled to right to score pinch runner Tatum Doneff and give the Knights a 3-0 lead going into the final frame.
East Bladen threatened in their last at bat. With one out, Emma Turbeville singled to left. Currituck’s only error of the evening put runners at the corners with one out. The next hitter flew out to right field, and an accurate throw by outfielder Riley Parker prevented the runner at third from tagging and coming home. The next hitter lined a ball up the middle, but Knight second baseman Ebony Bailey speared the ball while lunging to her right. The catch ended the game, and moved Currituck [11-3] on to the second round of the playoffs.
Currituck, the No. 1 seed in the East region, hosts No. 8 seed Midway [13-1] in a second round game today at 6 p.m.