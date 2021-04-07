BARCO — The Currituck County High School football team defeated Camden County 34-15 Monday night inside Knights Stadium at Currituck County High School.
The annual non-conference game known as the Byrd Bowl was initially scheduled to be played the first week of March at Camden County, but was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
The game was rescheduled to Monday evening at Currituck.
The contest was tight in a scoreless first quarter.
Both defenses forced the opposing offenses to punt on their first respective possessions.
The Camden offense had success during its second possession with running plays to fullbacks Jackson Nobles, a senior, and Devin Bell, a junior.
On third-and-8, at the Camden 46-yard line, the Currituck defense was able to prevent a first down and forced Camden to punt.
Currituck’s second drive in the second quarter was fueled early by senior running back Traveon Powell.
The Knights mixed in the passing game as Makegan Piorkowski, a junior quarterback, was able to connect with Eric Newman, AJ Bartolotta and Ernest Harris for yards.
Harris’ catch for 24 yards set up Currituck’s first touchdown on a Piorkowski short pass to Powell for a 14-yard touchdown.
Currituck’s Noah Simpson added the point after touchdown kick to give the Knights a 7-0 lead.
The Knights (2-2) defense forced another Bruins (0-6) punt.
Currituck appeared to score a touchdown on the punt return, but the Knights were penalized for a block in the back during the return.
It didn’t take long for the Knights to score as Piorkowski connected with Harris on a fade pass towards the Camden sideline.
Harris, listed at 6-foot-6, made the catch against the smaller Camden defender and sprinted into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 13-0.
Currituck did not convert the point after touchdown attempt.
The Currituck defense forced another Camden punt as Simpson, who also plays linebacker, recorded a sack on the drive.
Currituck capped the first half with a Piorkowski 50-yard touchdown pass down the Currituck sideline to Carmillo Burton with 43 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Knight held a 20-0 lead at halftime.
Currituck received the opening kickoff in the third quarter.
Powell was featured on the drive as the running back earned the majority of the yards on the drive. Powell ended the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 27-0 with 8:45 to go in the third.
Camden’s first drive of the third ended on an interception by Burton.
On the ensuing play after the interception, Powell scored on a 45-yard touchdown run to increase the Currituck lead to 34-0 with 5:37 to go in the third quarter.
Powell finished with 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving), while Piorkowski threw three touchdown passes and posted 160 passing yards.
Harris had three catches for 84 yards.
The Currituck defense recovered a fumble on defense in the third.
After its last score, Currituck inserted reserve players in the game.
Camden began to move the ball on offense as Bruins senior quarterback Sam Guill connected with junior wide receiver Andre Barnett for a 33-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Camden capped the drive on a Nobles 2-yard touchdown run with 4:30 in the fourth quarter. Barnett added a 2-point conversion run to trim the deficit to 34-8.
Camden forced Currituck to punt.
Guill connected with Barnett for 35 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line.
Nobles added his second touchdown run, while Jacori Sutton added the point after touchdown kick to cut the Currituck lead to 34-15 with 2:03 left in the fourth quarter.
Camden finished with 188 yards of total offense.
Guill threw for 118 yards, while Barnett totaled 97 receiving yards.
Camden senior wide receiver Dasani Parker had a 21-yard catch for the Bruins.