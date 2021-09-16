BARCO — The Currituck County High School boys soccer team defeated Camden County 4-0 Wednesday evening at Currituck County High School.
The match was a Northeastern Coastal Conference match.
According to MaxPreps.com, the Knights (2-3, 1-2 NCC) scored three goals in the first half and added the fourth goal in the second half.
Camden (3-2, 0-2 NCC) returns to action Monday at First Flight.
Northeastern 6, John A. Holmes 0: The Eagles (5-2, 1-1 NCC) defeated the Aces (2-4, 0-2 NCC) in a league match Wednesday evening at Northeastern High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern’s Gavyn Bright scored two goals, Wilson Wysor scored a goal with two assists, Julio Bravo-Guzman and Rigoberto Molina each scored a goal with an assist, Kevin Santos scored a goal, while John Sanders and James Hornthal each had an assist.
Northeastern goalkeeper Christian Wolfen made three saves for the shutout win.
Pasquotank 6, Gates 1: Pasquotank (5-0) traveled to Gates County (0-7) Wednesday and picked up another non-conference victory.
The Panthers attack was led by Hunter Winslow, who scored a goal and had three assists. Eli Mitchell and Kardal Haist both scored twice on the evening.
Michael Harrell got on the score sheet by tallying his first goal of the season. Chandler Walton, Joel Hernandez, and Elijah Klepper each were able to contribute an assist on the evening.
Up next for Pasquotank is Edenton’s John A. Holmes on Monday at home.
Manteo 1, First Flight 1: Manteo (4-1-1, 3-0-1 NCC) and First Flight (1-0-1, 1-0-1 NCC) played to a tie in the Northeastern Coastal Conference match Wednesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
The match between the Dare County schools went to double overtime.
According to MaxPreps.com, Justin Ortega, a senior, scored for Manteo. Cody Weaver, a goalkeeper, made seven saves for Manteo.
VOLLEYBALL
Camden def. Northside 25-22, 25-12, 25-12: Camden (8-0) defeated Pinetown’s Northside High School (7-1) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Camden County High School in Camden.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Carlyn Tanis had 13 kills, Tessa Forehand had 10 kills, Kenison Parker posted seven kills, Adisyn Russell had six kills, Peyton Carver had three kills and Jade Mitchell had a kill.
Carver posted three service aces, while Kamryn Nash, Sam Smith and Russell each had an ace.
Parker and Mackenzie Boose had three total blocks, Tanis had a block, while Mitchell and Forehand had a block each.
Russell and Smith had nine digs each, Sydney Tatum had five digs, Nash posted four digs, Tanis had three digs, while Carver and Parker each had a dig.
Carver had 23 assists, Tatum had 15 assists and Nash had an assist in the win.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hertford County High School hosted a Northeastern Coastal Conference meet Wednesday.
In the boys meet, First Flight’s Warner Campbell won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 16 seconds.
Teammate Chase Matis was second, Camden County’s Dennis Gutierrez placed third. Currituck County’s Riley Lenz was fourth, Manteo’s Zain Bhula was 15th, John A. Holmes’ Jackson Stegall was 19th, Hertford County’s Cole Blackwell was 28th and Northeastern’s Yahan Wood was 38th in a 42 athlete field.
First Flight won the boys team competition with 29 points, Currituck was second with 44 points, Camden took third place with 69 points, Manteo was fourth with 97 points and Hertford County was fifth with 135 points.
Currituck County’s Kylee Dinterman, a freshman, won the girls race with a time of 19:34, Manteo’s Madison Flynn was second, Camden County’s Keeley Williams was third, First Flight’s Tatum Dermatas placed fourth.
John A. Holmes’ Amanda Turner placed ninth, while Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop placed 35th.
Currituck won the girls team competition with 38 points, Camden was second with 39 points, while First flight was third with 46 points.