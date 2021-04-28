KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Currituck County High School softball team defeated First Flight 2-0 Tuesday evening at First Flight High School.
With the win, Currituck (9-3, 7-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) clinched a share of the conference championship.
First Flight (6-3, 5-1 NCC) is scheduled to travel to Currituck County for its regular season finale today.
Manteo 8, John A. Holmes 7: Manteo (8-5, 4-3 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (3-5, 2-5 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at Manteo High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes was led by Madison Griffin who went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Hannah Pippins and Molly Cobb each registered two hits, Pippins had an RBI, Marley Harrell hit a double and had an RBI.
Reagan Stallings had a hit with an RBI, Ashlee Richardson, Olivia Hare and Reagan Privott each had a hit.
Sydnee Ballance led Manteo with a double and three RBIs, Gabbi Gregory had two hits with a home run, Emma Rogers had a hit with an RBI, while Taryn Booth had two hits with an RBI.
GIRLS TENNIS
Currituck 9, Manteo 0: Currituck opened its 2021 women’s tennis season with a 9-0 victory at Manteo on Tuesday.
According to MaxPreps.com, the Knights earned wins in singles from No. 1 Marley Renner 6-0, 6-0 against Sarah Lynn Phillips, No. 2 McKenna Sweeney 6-0, 6-0 against Jordan Holcomb, No. 3 Lilly Nekervis 6-1, 6-0 against Jamie Holcomb, No. 4 Caroline Boughn 6-1, 6-1 against Edyth Simpson, No. 5 Madeline Dupree 6-1, 6-0 against Grace Garman and No. 6 Isabelle Nekervis 6-1, 6-2 against Alonah Austin.
Currituck won the doubles matches with wins from No. 1 Sweeney and Renner 8-0 against Jamie Holcomb and Jordan Holcomb, No. 2 doubles 8-3 against Phillips and Simpson and No. 3 Isabelle Nekervis and Boughn 8-0 against Nya Pledger and Ebony Orgsbon.
“Manteo is rebuilding, and they’ve got a lot of new players,” Currituck coach Vic Ramsey noted. “They played hard, didn’t quit, and had a great attitude. They represented their school very well.” Currituck (1-0) will host Edenton on Tuesday, and Hertford County on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Perquimans 11, Hertford County 1: The Pirates (1-0) begin their season with a win in five innings against the Bears (0-1) Tuesday at Perquimans County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Jackson Russell paced Perquimans as he went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Dylan Cox had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Colby Brown had a hit with a RBI, Jett Winslow had two hits, with a double and an RBI.
Landon Gregory and Avery Biggs each hit a double, while Tanner Thach hit a home run and posted two RBIs in the win.
Biggs pitched four innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs, a walk and registered seven strikeouts for the win.
Perquimans’ Trenton Sawyer pitched an inning, gave up a hit, an earned run, two walks and struck out two batters.
Currituck 10, Manteo 0: The Knights (1-0) defeated Manteo (0-1) in the season opener for both teams in six innings Tuesday at Currituck County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo only had one hit in the game by Gage Tolson.