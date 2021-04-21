BARCO — The Currituck County girls soccer team defeated Northeastern 9-0 in a conference game Tuesday at Currituck County High School.
With the result, Currituck (7-1, 3-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) extended its win streak at home to four games.
Northeastern (1-6-1, 1-4 NCC) is scheduled to play at Cape Hatteras today.
BOYS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 5, Manteo 4: The Aces (1-6, 1-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (1-3, 1-1 AAC) in a league match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.