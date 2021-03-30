In recent seasons, Currituck County High School has established itself as one of the competitive boys swimming programs in the region.
Currituck’s Andrew Sarnowski, a junior, put in the hard work during the offseason to improve.
Despite the difficulties of competing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarnowski was the only male swimmer from schools in The Daily Advance coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties) who qualified to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A Swimming State Championship meet Feb. 12.
At the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional Championship meet Feb. 6, Sarnowski competed in four events: the 200 individual medley (IM), the 100 breaststroke and as a member of the Currituck 400 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay teams.
His second place finish in the 100 breaststroke at the regional earned Sarnowski a medal in the event and a trip to the state championship meet.
Sarnowski also placed fifth in the 200 IM at the regional.
Instead of an in-person interview during the pandemic, The Daily Advance provided Sarnowski a list of questions about his season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the area athlete of the year?
Sarnowski: I’m honored to be recognized as the boys swimming area athlete of the year. It means a lot to be recognized for the countless hours spent in the pool this past year. Also, I’m glad I can represent the Currituck County High Swim Team as the boys area athlete of the year. I want to thank my coaches, Susan Buzzard and Christina Weiss, and my parents for supporting me and allowing me to be the best swimmer possible.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Sarnowski: Leading up to this swim season, I was a part of the YMCA swim team to focus on swimming and be the best swimmer I could be for the next high school season. During the past year, I thought about how much I wanted to participate in regionals in individual and relay events and pondered the idea of states. As I approached the high school season I focused on these goals, then ended up qualifying for regionals and states during the season.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Sarnowski: I had a few favorite moments in the season. The first was when I found out I made regionals and I was seeded 2nd in the 100 breaststroke. The next was when I placed 2nd in the 100 breaststroke at the regional level and qualified for the state championship. The last was when I arrived at the pool for state championships and it hit me that I had actually made it there.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols?
Sarnowski: During the season, Covid-19 protocols were a struggle, and “mask on” became a regular phrase heard when getting out of the pool. Recovering after a race became difficult when breathing was restricted by a mask. Despite all of this, covid-19 protocols were worth it; after all, we were able to have a swim season.
Daily Advance: How would you describe your experiences at the regional and at the state championship meet?
Sarnowski: The regional and state meets were a great experience. The regional meet was great, most of my team was there and we had each other to stay motivated during the meet. Although we didn’t make states with any relays, the team swam a great meet and we came close. The state championship meet was much more stressful, especially without the team there, but still very exciting. After my swim, I reflected on the race with my coach. Even though I didn’t drop time, I was fortunate enough to make it to states and experience the pressure of that meet. Again I want to thank my coaches and parents for supporting me in swimming.
ALL-AREA TEAM
Sarnowski, Jr., Currituck: Area Swimmer of the Year.
Gabriel Hanke, Sr., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, and as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Nolan Waugh, So., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams.
Landen Wiggins, So., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams.
Dylan Seamster, So., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 freestyle relay team.
Caleb Noerr, Sr. Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Andrew Greenwell, Jr., Currituck: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Darrel “Bob” Miller, Fr., Camden: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 100 freestyle and as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Brady Bryant, So., Camden: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Christian Carrion, Sr., Camden: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Jackson Nobles, Sr., Camden: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Brayden Johnson, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Camp Morris, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Jonathan Bass, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Patrick Cranford, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Wyatt Johnson, Sr., Northeastern: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier in the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle events. Northeastern Coastal Conference Boys’ Swimmer of the Year.
Chandler Walton, Jr., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Lucas Norman, So., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Jalen Haist, Sr., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Ethan Hunt, Jr., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Ronald Rhodes, Sr., Pasquotank: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 freestyle relay team.