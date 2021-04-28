BARCO — Bobby Little is the embodiment of a late bloomer.
The Currituck senior grew both on and off the court during his four years at Currituck County High School.
Combined with his hard work, Little will continue his basketball career at the college level.
With coaches, family and friends present, Little confirmed his commitment to the Grove City College men’s basketball program during a signing ceremony at Currituck County High School Tuesday afternoon.
Little, a listed 6-foot-6, 190-pound power forward and center, was appreciative of being able to earn the opportunity to play basketball at Grove City College.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play college ball,” he said.
Little noted that his father played college ball and credited his father for pushing him to get better.
Little noted his father played a role in helping him with basketball related workouts along with shooting the basketball in the driveway.
“He pushed me to be the best I could be; teaching me some pointers along the way,” Little said.
Gunnell Rupert, the former varsity boys basketball coach at Currituck, coached Little for three seasons.
“I’m really happy for him,” Rupert said. The coach noted that in recent years, the boys basketball program hasn’t had a player that has worked as hard as Little did.
“He turned himself from a lanky little string bean into a solid, muscled work horse,” Rupert said.
The coach credited Little for being coachable.
Byron Powell, who was named the new Currituck head varsity coach earlier this month, noted during the ceremony how Little had improved while at Currituck.
Powell coached Little on Currituck’s junior varsity team as a freshman and served as an assistant coach while Little was a member of the varsity team.
Powell noted as an eighth grader, Little was under 6-foot tall, but by his freshman season, he had grown to around 6-foot-2.
Powell credited Little for being one of his first players to be elevated from the junior varsity team to the varsity team and noted Little was a joy to be around.
The growth spurt led Little to adjust his game.
He noted the added height led him to change his game from a small forward to a center.
Along with getting older and being able to improve his jumping abilities, he was able to add more to his game.
Little acknowledged he was able to visit Grove City College, a Christian liberal arts college in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
“It felt like home,” he said.
A key factor for Little to commit to Grove City was the fact that the university had his major he wanted to pursue, which is mechanical engineering.
“That was really a plus,” Little said. “The coaching staff was great.”
Grove City College is an NCAA Division III program. The Wolverines posted an 8-4 overall record during the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
Little is appreciative of his time at Currituck, which included a playoff win during the 2019-20 boys basketball season.
“It taught me that hard work really pays off,” Little said. “Having a brotherhood you can count on, it really pushes you and everybody else to be the best.”